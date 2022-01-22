Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 5
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What strategy are you using?
Random signals and recovery zone's type hedging.
I see no interest to implement it in another strategy, since it doesn't need no signals.
Yet i'm deceived by the fact it's so margin consuming.
It's clean, it's stable, it's 6 years, it's profitable, it's initial deposit tripled ...
but .... one more week could be the week where this happens ...
*this* is more than the total profit made with this strategy after 6 years, with no fails.
when this happens let me tell you that you're absolutely f*cked up.
see those spike. The problem with martingale and hedging is always these.
My opinion; a good entry and exit strategy can at least minimize this problem.
From as far as I concern, these usually occur during trend reversal.
First, you get trapped by a bank order (or false trend), then followed by a strong trend. If you get lucky, the trend only moves a few step. But, if not. vuala! margin call. (not good for a small account)
Try to find a way to avoid that condition or at least reduce the encounter. Then maybe we can work on something.
and don't forget to share it here in this thread.
Good luck. :)
see those spike. The problem with martingale and hedging is always these.
My opinion; a good entry and exit strategy can at least minimize this problem.
From as far as I concern, these usually occur during trend reversal.
First, you get trapped by a bank order (or false trend), then followed by a strong trend. If you get lucky, the trend only moves a few step. But, if not. vuala! margin call. (not good for a small account)
Try to find a way to avoid that condition or at least reduce the encounter. Then maybe we can work on something.
and don't forget to share it here in this thread.
Good luck. :)
This will always happen, even with the best entry & exit strategy, this could potentially happen at every stoploss-which-should-have-been-hit.
It's possible to try to save the deal only once, to add more chance - but you're proportionnally adding more $ to loss if once isn't enough.
The same draft one week later.
EDIT : >300Go datas, hehe
The same draft one week later.
EDIT : >300Go datas, hehe
Hello Icham. Can you please share your EA?
Obviously no - God's artwork, devil's part : you're of course aware that it needs some live test, it may finally appears to be "perfectly crappy", who knows ?
EDIT : Corneliu try that, as it just appears on the forum feed, give thanks and pray
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Profitable EA for Free Project!!!!!!!(EA Source code attached)
FernandoBorea, 2018.02.26 22:21
Hey guys, I'm making this idea around old XMT Scalper system, as the developer has been inactive since early 2017 I'd like to continue from the base they left.
I saw ASSAR EA based on the exact same code, they claim that it has some variations but I'm not sure about that. They've based Assar from the 2.4.X version of XMT, I do have that version and the last known (2.522).
The 2.4.3 is a fixed version, I have no idea how the original code looks like, but on backtesting on M15 with 90% modeling it gives pretty neat results, the issue with this version is that it sends a lot of Invalid TP/SL errors and not quite sure why (I started a demo test today, I'll update as it goes)
On the 2.522 version theoretically its the original last known version of the EA but at least the version I have it has what I think its a bug that sends a ton of orders on every candle, I'm not quite sure why and that's what I want to fix. I think this issue might relate to one of the following:
The order send statement
The indicators variable used
Failure on checking open orders at the moment
I also include a fixed (by me) version of the 2.522 that had a minor code error when importing two mqh files. All the EA's has their own source code on the attachment, as I saw, the Asssar V9 is almost (I can't say exact just because I haven't made a line by line comparison) the same code as the XMT 2.4.3
If we get these EA to work it would bring big results.
All testings that I made have been on ICMarkets on True ECN account.
Note: I can't backtest the 2.522 on every tick because of the ammount of orders it sends, it takes like 15-20 on my laptop (Alienware R4 17 i7-7700) for each pass and even applying genetic algorithm it takes like 10K passes.
Random signals and recovery zone's type hedging.
I see no interest to implement it in another strategy, since it doesn't need no signals.
Yet i'm deceived by the fact it's so margin consuming.
It's clean, it's stable, it's 6 years, it's profitable, it's initial deposit tripled ...
but .... one more week could be the week where this happens ...
*this* is more than the total profit made with this strategy after 6 years, with no fails.
when this happens let me tell you that you're absolutely f*cked up.
Hello Icham. What improvements did you make in order to eliminate those down spikes? As I see, your latest backtests are more smoothly going up.... ?