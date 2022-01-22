Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 3
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Spread, commission, swap, all of that can be planned.
There's a very popular strategy called recovery zone, which is finally the natural way to handle hedging & make profit.
Here's a scheme :
The point being that until it touches a tp, the upper one or the lower one, lots are constantly increasing.
By watching at this image, do you have any idea ?
Spread, commission, swap, all of that can be planned.
There's a very popular strategy called recovery zone, which is finally the natural way to handle hedging & make profit.
Here's a scheme :
The point being that until it touches a tp, the upper one or the lower one, lots are constantly increasing.
By watching at this image, do you have any idea ?
An idea about what ?
What is discussed in this topic, I missed it.
An idea about what ?
What is discussed in this topic, I missed it.
You won't increase lotsize infinitely right ? So you'll think about stop increasing it. But once you stop ... it's no longer reliable, it's a fifty/fifty with a bigger loss than a simple random deal.
So I'm looking for a way to simply *hedge* such a situation caused by a *failing hedging attempt* - to finally fell back on our topic, how to save hedge ?
You won't increase lotsize infinitely right ? So you'll think about stop increasing it. But once you stop ... it's no longer reliable, it's a fifty/fifty with a bigger loss than a simple random deal.
So I'm looking for a way to simply *hedge* such a situation caused by a *failing hedging attempt* - to finally fell back on our topic, how to save hedge ?
Ok thanks to clarify.
ultimately you trade is to profit
if you can give back some of the profit to close the hedge and still profit a little then it is still a method?
ultimately you trade is to profit
if you can give back some of the profit to close the hedge and still profit a little then it is still a method?
Err ! mind's torture. Even if you can save few deals by reallocating, rearranging the grid, there's always one, who will just flirt with the order's open then leave back ;/
What would be great, is a way to nullify the whole thing or to finally introduce signals before increasing position volume, I dunno.
Here I am. As you can see, it's still enough to get grey hairs from : the loss is about 800$ for a balance of <3000$, it's more than disproportionate
Err ! mind's torture. Even if you can save few deals by reallocating, rearranging the grid, there's always one, who will just flirt with the order's open then leave back ;/
What would be great, is a way to nullify the whole thing or to finally introduce signals before increasing position volume, I dunno.
Well, you have to calculate properly. I uses hedging, averaging out, break even exits in my EA.
It's all about making profit. A small profit is still a profit. Just don't expect all trades to be a positive profit. But expect a net profit of trades.
Well, you have to calculate properly. I uses hedging, averaging out, break even exits in my EA.
It's all about making profit. A small profit is still a profit. Just don't expect all trades to be a positive profit. But expect a net profit of trades.
Definitively.
Well, you have to calculate properly. I uses hedging, averaging out, break even exits in my EA.
It's all about making profit. A small profit is still a profit. Just don't expect all trades to be a positive profit. But expect a net profit of trades.