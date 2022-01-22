Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 3

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Spread, commission, swap, all of that can be planned.

There's a very popular strategy called recovery zone, which is finally the natural way to handle hedging & make profit.

Here's a scheme : 

The point being that until it touches a tp, the upper one or the lower one, lots are constantly increasing. 

By watching at this image, do you have any idea ? 

 
Icham Aidibe:

Spread, commission, swap, all of that can be planned.

There's a very popular strategy called recovery zone, which is finally the natural way to handle hedging & make profit.

Here's a scheme : 

The point being that until it touches a tp, the upper one or the lower one, lots are constantly increasing. 

By watching at this image, do you have any idea ? 

An idea about what ?

What is discussed in this topic, I missed it.

 
Alain Verleyen:

An idea about what ?

What is discussed in this topic, I missed it.

You won't increase lotsize infinitely right ? So you'll think about stop increasing it. But once you stop ... it's no longer reliable, it's a fifty/fifty with a bigger loss than a simple random deal. 

So I'm looking for a way to simply *hedge* such a situation caused by a *failing hedging attempt* - to finally fell back on our topic, how to save hedge ?

 
Icham Aidibe:

You won't increase lotsize infinitely right ? So you'll think about stop increasing it. But once you stop ... it's no longer reliable, it's a fifty/fifty with a bigger loss than a simple random deal. 

So I'm looking for a way to simply *hedge* such a situation caused by a *failing hedging attempt* - to finally fell back on our topic, how to save hedge ?

Ok thanks to clarify.

 

ultimately you trade is to profit

if you can give back some of the profit to close the hedge and still profit a little then it is still a method?

 
Dua Yong Rew:

ultimately you trade is to profit

if you can give back some of the profit to close the hedge and still profit a little then it is still a method?

Err ! mind's torture. Even if you can save few deals by reallocating, rearranging the grid, there's always one, who will just flirt with the order's open then leave back ;/

What would be great, is a way to nullify the whole thing or to finally introduce signals before increasing position volume, I dunno. 

 

Here I am. As you can see, it's still enough to get grey hairs from : the loss is about 800$ for a balance of <3000$, it's more than disproportionate


 
Icham Aidibe:

Err ! mind's torture. Even if you can save few deals by reallocating, rearranging the grid, there's always one, who will just flirt with the order's open then leave back ;/

What would be great, is a way to nullify the whole thing or to finally introduce signals before increasing position volume, I dunno. 

Well, you have to calculate properly. I uses hedging, averaging out, break even exits in my EA.

It's all about making profit. A small profit is still a profit. Just don't expect all trades to be a positive profit. But expect a net profit of trades.

 
Dua Yong Rew:

Well, you have to calculate properly. I uses hedging, averaging out, break even exits in my EA.

It's all about making profit. A small profit is still a profit. Just don't expect all trades to be a positive profit. But expect a net profit of trades.

Definitively.

 
Dua Yong Rew:

Well, you have to calculate properly. I uses hedging, averaging out, break even exits in my EA.

It's all about making profit. A small profit is still a profit. Just don't expect all trades to be a positive profit. But expect a net profit of trades.

How would you average 2 positions of different type like : buy 0.1 + sell 0.3 ??? 
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