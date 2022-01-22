Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 11

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Michael Green:
I believe the best way to trade is to come up with a rock solid system that does well over time, no real value is added by hedging, hedging just means you don't believe in your system entry point.

Absolutely and if you did read at the whole thread it is also my opinion, at 1st I was just working on a "memorandum", enjoying the fact that money management could be exploited so.

 
Michael Green:
I believe the best way to trade is to come up with a rock solid system that does well over time, no real value is added by hedging, hedging just means you don't believe in your system entry point.

This doesn't count for synthetics in that case it can be a strategy by itself.

 
Michael Green:
I believe the best way to trade is to come up with a rock solid system that does well over time, no real value is added by hedging, hedging just means you don't believe in your system entry point.

Yeah Michael ... 

Marco vd Heijden:

This doesn't count for synthetics in that case it can be a strategy by itself.

Marco doesn't believe in indicators, in any future prediction. He's a miscreant and I'm the first to claim it ;)
 

Lot multiplier : but I'm not sure on how to make it fit & adjusted automatically. 


Maybe someone can help ? 

  • No commission : lot * 2 is alright
  • With commission : lot * 3 is alright

 

Bon. 

I've put a lotexponent setting, even if I think that the less setting there, the better it is. 

... and it now works like a charm ! here's the EURUSD + commission & the same settings : 

(edit) ..... and long term with 3 years of random entries : 

see you @ the next episode for the boost

 
Icham Aidibe:

Yeah Michael ... 

Marco doesn't believe in indicators, in any future prediction. He's a miscreant and I'm the first to claim it ;)

Why please do not put words in my mouth.

I only disregard the tester in this endeavor of yours, and i know for sure that you will never be able to get those same results in real life.

Just to say that i do not believe in anything is naive, maybe it's time for you to fund some accounts and put up some signals of these various systems you had set up there.


And by the way by synthetics i mean a synthetic cross pair for example EURUSD and USDCHF.

There is nothing related to indicators to talk about it's just a synthetic cross that reply was directed to this post:

Michael Green:

 hedging just means you don't believe in your system entry point.

Because you do not have an entry point with a synthetic hedge you can throw it at the market any time any place, you with your random entry research should know that.
 
Indicators ? No. Price predictors ? No. Tester ? No. Hedging & Math ? No. Even hope from new subscribers ? No. You're simply a negationnist ! 
It's handy when you need a "no" because some say "yes" to everything, but damn, it's unbearable to live daily ! 

I bet your next post too will be a "No" : come on ! Make me lie & learn to spell Y.A.S.S ! 


 

You can play with that tester all day long.

Enjoy your virtual profits.

 

When the result seems to good to be true, it is too good to be true.

In that video, a 100USD account makes 26 million dollars in 4 months. Do you really think that is possible?

I have made my share of millionaire of EAs, and none of them works in real life.

I am not saying that Hedge or even Martingale are worthless, I have seen these strategies being used safely. But it won't make you millionaire.

 
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