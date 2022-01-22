Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 9
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Not far from a final version. This one is a brand new way to hedge making it looks like a scalper, I added re-calculation of entries levels using a matrix & multiple equations - I'm not mathematician so I got to remember some old stuff from high school :) Whaaaatever ... here's the result and it's handsome (I wouldn't believe if someone told me it is hedging that it indeed is ! I'll make you a video later!) :
I'm the most proud of drawdown & marginlevel, margin stopout/call risk seems quasi-inexistant :
I remind to those who'll read that hedging is well known because risk-free when used with a big deposit - but not famous at all for being profitable due to margin constraints.
edit : hedge is safe !
I just happen to recognize that curve.
Seen it many times in a far past...
I just happen to recognize that curve.
Seen it many times in a far past...
I've never seen one of that kind with an EA using pure hedging. I plan to do a money management module from & transplant it to a scalper.
most of the time the successful ea's follow a simple pattern.
2 rules
4 rules
8 rules
16 rules
and etc.
You see it's not the same curve, not the same profit. Because entries are 100% random, it's a system which could deal with the worst indicator, even with closed eyes.
Coupled to a scalper, it won't disturb its performances and it "promises" to recover any losing position under margin's reserve.
Margin's reserve is unfortunately (but we're not doing miracles!) an unavoidable constraint ; with 10 000$ you're safe, with 100.000$ you're safer and it guarantee a stable revenue periodically - what's not obvious with others systems subject to losing/winning periods. It also acts as a filter, no matter there's a news or no, no matter it's ranging or no.
It's even possible to increase the first order entry what will affect following orders - something must be implemented in that sense to overcome when lotsmax has been reached.
Ex : maxlot = 100; needs 150 ---> 2 orders 100 + 50 rather than 1 of 100.
But it'll take time and a lot of work, for now I'll rather rest a little. Anyway, I didn't waste my time with that "hedging challenge".
most of the time the successful ea's follow a simple pattern.
2 rules
4 rules
8 rules
16 rules
and etc.
Do you imply that Martingale EAs are successful Marco?
I've never knew what is that :
CloseBy
for me, my idea in here in to have a lot size and a fixed target profit. whatever the lotsize is...we need to close the trade at a fixed profit.
lets do some math, example, if we open trades using 0.01 lotsize, we need to fixed target of 2.25 profit. If the target is >= profit, then we need to close the trade. But, if not, we let the 1st position open and let another position position open using the first lotsize x 2 (0.01 x 2 = 0.02)...then if we hit the target profit by these two open trades then it will close. If not..then ...just let the open trades run and open another trade using the latest lotsize which is 0.02 x 2 = 0.04. if hit the target then we close all the open trades. if not, then... continue....
in here , we have a fixed target profit proportionate to the lotsize.
every batch of the trades will surely win by 2.50. even if it is one position, or two positions, or three positions or more positions but for me it will not reach 6 positions to reach the target profit.
using 0.01 lotsize, the target is 25 pips.
using 0.02 lotsize, the target will be 12.5 pips
using 0.04 lotsize, the target will be 6.25 pips
using 0.08 lotsize, the target will be 3.125 pips.and so on.... if the market didnt move to this lowest target pips...the market maybe sleeping because the market will go out with the cage maybe up or down.
But my problem here is..the coding. I am building the EA that can make out of this system. Im using moving average 5 and 21 crosses and now i am only in opening positions..Buy/Sell posiions without stop loss. And now i am studying in applying the target, applying the incrementing lotsize as the open trades is incrementing also and closing the trades when the target profit is hit.
for me, my idea in here in to have a lot size and a fixed target profit. whatever the lotsize is...we need to close the trade at a fixed profit.
lets do some math, example, if we open trades using 0.01 lotsize, we need to fixed target of 2.25 profit. If the target is >= profit, then we need to close the trade. But, if not, we let the 1st position open and let another position position open using the first lotsize x 2 (0.01 x 2 = 0.02)...then if we hit the target profit by these two open trades then it will close. If not..then ...just let the open trades run and open another trade using the latest lotsize which is 0.02 x 2 = 0.04. if hit the target then we close all the open trades. if not, then... continue....
in here , we have a fixed target profit proportionate to the lotsize.
every batch of the trades will surely win by 2.50. even if it is one position, or two positions, or three positions or more positions but for me it will not reach 6 positions to reach the target profit.
using 0.01 lotsize, the target is 25 pips.
using 0.02 lotsize, the target will be 12.5 pips
using 0.04 lotsize, the target will be 6.25 pips
using 0.08 lotsize, the target will be 3.125 pips.and so on.... if the market didnt move to this lowest target pips...the market maybe sleeping because the market will go out with the cage maybe up or down.
But my problem here is..the coding. I am building the EA that can make out of this system. Im using moving average 5 and 21 crosses and now i am only in opening positions..Buy/Sell posiions without stop loss. And now i am studying in applying the target, applying the incrementing lotsize as the open trades is incrementing also and closing the trades when the target profit is hit.
Yeah it's hedging. This is the standard SureFire's scheme, hedging by definition, if you want to hedge it'll be that or alike :
I wish good luck with the code, ain't easy, I opened this thread 2 months ago, I'm still working on my hedging system - and it's true, closure & all stuffs have to be perfectly synchronized : it's an everyday's labor.
You see it's not the same curve, not the same profit. Because entries are 100% random, it's a system which could deal with the worst indicator, even with closed eyes.
Coupled to a scalper, it won't disturb its performances and it "promises" to recover any losing position under margin's reserve.
Margin's reserve is unfortunately (but we're not doing miracles!) an unavoidable constraint ; with 10 000$ you're safe, with 100.000$ you're safer and it guarantee a stable revenue periodically - what's not obvious with others systems subject to losing/winning periods. It also acts as a filter, no matter there's a news or no, no matter it's ranging or no.
It's even possible to increase the first order entry what will affect following orders - something must be implemented in that sense to overcome when lotsmax has been reached.
Ex : maxlot = 100; needs 150 ---> 2 orders 100 + 50 rather than 1 of 100.
But it'll take time and a lot of work, for now I'll rather rest a little. Anyway, I didn't waste my time with that "hedging challenge".
Thumbs up!