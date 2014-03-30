During optimization, How to set the input parameters(the start, step, and stop )values for an external parameter of ENUMERATION data type?
example, "trailing stop in pips"
- start in 10
- step 5
- stop 50
It means - it will be optimization of "trailing stop in pips" parameter's value started with 10 and continuing to 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and it will be stopped with 50 (8 steps totally)
Steps ... I am looking at the total steps.
Because if I have big value of steps so more money/credits will be deducted from my mql5 account in case of optimization with cloud. So, I am trying to optimize some key parameters first using slow algorithm optimization (more expensive but more quickly), and after that - I am optimizing many (or all) parameters using fast optimization (it is very very slowly going but it is very cheap - just for few cents only)
For more information - look at this thread All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
angevoyageur, 2013.08.20 19:47
A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)
For Traders
- General overview of the possibilities.
- Overview of results : Visualize a Strategy in the MetaTrader 5 Tester
- If you are thinking to buy a product on the Market : How to Test a Tading Robot before buying.
- If you don't see all strategy tester fields, they are probably hidden.
- How to use settings resulting from EA Optimization in your EA (without manually changing it).
For Programmers
- Detailed description of it works : Testing trading strategies (documentation).
- As noted by erdah, SendNotification, SendMail, SendFTP don't work in Strategy Tester (of course).
- New IndicatorParameters() doesn't work in StrategyTester.
- OnChartEvent() in Strategy Tester.
- General description of how to use it : The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
- How ticks are generated : The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation
- Discussion about Strategy Tester mode (1 minute OHLC vs every tick)
- How to test a strategy for all timeframe and compare results ?
- Description of the algorithm used for fast optimization : Genetic Algorithm - It's easy.
- Creating Custom Criteria of Optimization of Expert Advisors
Running optimization from command line : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
- Don't expect too much from optimization and try to prevent curve over fit.
Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.
As Users
- How it works, an overview : Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network
- Optimization by example : MQL5 Cloud Network : Are you Still Calculating ?
As Providers (agents)
- Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork (FAQ).
- When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.
- An example of what you can expect as agents provider.
Work in progress, stay tuned !
Thank you both for the informative links contained in the reply.
best regards.
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Dear all,
During optimization, How to set the input parameters(the start, step, and stop )values for an ENUMERATION data type?
Many thanks for your time and consideration.