There certainly is a Holy Grail! - page 18
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PennySeven:
This is a good example of why there will always be a market for valuable items: we disagree. :-)
I totally agree with you on that. And of course it is a genuine thing (in general) to disagree with respect for other's opinions.
But in the same moment that you make this affirmation ("we disagree"), you are admitting that sometimes I will be correct and you will be wrong and other times you will be correct and I will be wrong---->but if there are times that you will be wrong---> Holy grail concept is already obsolete :-)
--->so you need to protect yourself (lowering massively the risk level you was talking about on the last day) if you do not want to succumb. The difference is that I'm accepting imperfection that is the natural status of whatever business type.
I also disagree: it's obvious that we cannot know the future (the right edge), in fact I told about cyclical analysis which is based on past price values.
You are contradicting yourself about what you said in the post #165 :-)
Here's a graal, if you can enter & exit in less than 2000 ms, on 3 differents pairs, it makes 6 deals (3 in, 3 out) without taking in account commissions & slippage :')
It's surgery.
Here's a graal, if you can enter & exit in less than 2000 ms, on 3 differents pairs, it makes 6 deals (3 in, 3 out) without taking in account commissions & spread & slippage :')
It's surgery.
Exact, but with those contract size even a minimum technical issue result in ---> your account has gone :-D
Exact, but with those contract size even a minimum technical issue result in ---> your account has gone :-D
Well. If you exceed the discrepancy delay, it turns into a pseudo arbitrage - that's very different, but the account doesn't burn as quickly as you think.
You are contradicting yourself about what you said in the post #165 :-)
Well. If you exceed the discrepancy delay, it turns into a pseudo arbitrage - that's very different, but the account doesn't burn as quickly as you think.
It depend on the account size we are talking about, anyway: do you think is it a genuine business model to lose 20%-30%-40% or similar of your trading account due just one technical issue?
No thanks. :-D
In post #165 I didn't say that I can know the future...
Me, I know the future. Once the discrepancy increases, it's mean to decrease & return back to approx. 0 :
... just like weightlessness' law :)
It depend on the account size we are talking about, anyway: do you think is it a genuine business model to lose 20%-30%-40% or similar of your trading account due just one technical issue?
No thanks. :-D
Absolutely, account size. 100 000 is 1 lot ---> commission round turn : 3.2 * 3 = 9.6 + slippage ; with 100 000 it's what you can see as a "standard" - in truth, it never touch 0 just like the stone fallin' back on earth but higher than the mean sea level.
But I won't give up now, I'm sure that by playing with lot sizes it's possible to concretize ;)
This example illustrates well what is literally a graal.
Carré Rouge :
... because it's also possible to take 40€ purely from the arbitrage , hehehe
Here is an actual Holy Grail that not even Carmine Pinto can disagree with.
EuroDollar Monthly Holy Grail indicated by the customized Stochastic triggers.
Carmine Pinto, tell me the above is not a Holy Grail 100% correct in its signals for the last 18 years.
Carmine, trade that and you will become the richest person in the world. :-)
For you to say that there is no such thing as a "Holy Grail" is the same as saying there is no such thing as the human race.
(Note from Moderator: We wish to remind our users that there is only one human race. There is thus no such logical concepts as "racist", "racism" or "inter-racial". The use of the words "racist", "racism" and "inter-racial" are thus strictly forbidden on this forum.)
OH! How many holy grail do you know? It seem that you can find "holy grails" everywhere :D
Actually you switched from M3 charts to Monthly charts, OMG this is a big jump!
So, now you discovered that bigger time frames are much more accurate from technical indicators perspectives but... is this a strangeness? If I could get enough datas, I would show you yearly charts to prove you that signals are even more accurate (we are talking about yearly charts!!!)
Those things above are nothing magical nor special and they have been known since long time, even childrens know what you said about long term charts, you are exalting yourself for very ordinary things: nothing new under the sun.
But honestly, do you think that I would trade just on the base of those signals even if they look good? No no no, it doesn't work that way. I let trade those signals to you, because I want you become the richest man on the earth :-)
About technical indicators (OMG here I would need to fill dozens of forum pages) : over the span of my career I personally developed several indicators and some of those looks incredibly accurate on several occasions, I should admit that I also have an emotional attachment to them (and I need to remember myself continuously, that is something that should never be done in trading) and when I analyze markets i'm allowed to check them for less than 1 minute. You could think that it is something stupid or maniacal, but simply this routine allow me to remember that I need to be detached from them because this keep me in the reality of the market flow. Do you remeber how the orange fox (in post #173) looks like? :D
Actually, from your speeches, what I understand is that you are exalting yourself because you discovered that maybe it is possible to trade profitably: this is what I see. I don't see holy grails.
We speak different languages, because I deal everyday with real money risk. You are talking based on what you see on history and "what could be", but when you will start to put real money on the line, your will change drastically your look and there will be pain and tears before you can even dream to reach some consistency.
I hope, with my comments, to be a contribution to mental opening for traders that want to trade from a professional perspective but to make this happen you need to read between the lines, beyond what appears easy or logical and keep always a skeptical attitude because this is a good ally to defend your assets.
Now I have the impression of having stumbled into a sterile discussion that goes near ridiculous locations, so my comments stop here. I readed somewhere that if you want a man to change his belief it is better to shut up and let him meditate alone.
Enjoy your trading guys!