There certainly is a Holy Grail! - page 26
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It looks like a chart with some x and y indicators and nothing more.
It looks like what 97% of the people is doing.
It looks like a narrow mind, tunneling all concentration on one instrument, on one chart.
A holy grail doesn't need a chart or indicator whatsoever.
You can not plot it.
I just stated what it looks like, you even asked for it,
doesn´t it?
It does not look like a holy grail what so ever.
Additionally i can add that you are still playing against yourself.
You can never develop a successful strategy without taking into account your opponent.(The art of war, Sun Tzu)
You continuously fail in doing so.
Stuck on a combination of x and y indicator.
Everything will change when your opponent surfaces.
How many charts are you going to post ?
Did you know we have a chart section where you can post all the charts you want ?
You are mistaken.
Your opponent is the other party that will provide you with your gains eventually.
Currently, there is no such party, and you are trading an illusion.
Virtual phantom profits.
I won't congratulate you, you made ZERO profit today.
You can admit anything you want but currently you are ZERO percent profitable.
You only write profit,profit,profit,profit,profit, not realizing that these are the words of a loser.
I did not call you a loser.
I said you speak the words of a loser.
In case you didn't know: Losers are always talking about their profits,
While profitable traders are continuously trying to limit losses.
They wont mention profits, any will do, but they cap their losses, which is what makes them successful.
The only thing you talk about is profits profits and profits.
Do you want me to count the times you wrote the word profit ? and the times you wrote about losses ?
Reversing: The holy grail or a dangerous delusion?
Reversing is a type of martingale. Such systems suggest lot doubling after a losing trade, so that profit could cover previous trade's losses in case of success.
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