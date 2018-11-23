There certainly is a Holy Grail! - page 19
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The EuroDollar Holy Grail for 13-03-2018
EuroDollar M6 Holy Grail
There certainly is a Holy Grail!
I am determined to learn how to trade it 100%.
I am human.
It is human to look for the "Holy Grail" in trading.
Here is today´s "Holy Grail" time frame: EuroDollar Customized M6 MACD.
The "Holy Grail" is the complete trading plan made up of all the trading rules, not just one time frame. It includes the rule on when and how to move from longer time frame to longer time frame.
The "Holy Grail" has the MACD as prime indicator. The Stochastic is used for divergence and confirmation.
My aim is to learn to understand the customized MACD to such an extent that I can remove the Stochastic. I am not there yet.
If you do not believe that it is right to look for the "Holy Grail" in trading, then don´t waste your time reading this thread. Go and make your passive investment 5% per year profits. I am on my way of learning how to make at least 5% profits ( only a paltry 10 Euro Pips) PER DAY while I compound 100% . Einstein knew what he was talking about. I don´t have to spend 66 years to work it out. He did it for me. I trust him.
There is a magical Einstein Formula. He supplied the formula to everyone - for free. Bless his soul! He is a genius. I am not. I trust him. I just have to supply one little part of the formula: daily profits. That´s it: daily profits. So, I will. (OK, so I shortened the iteration a little bit. OK, Ok. So, I am greedy. So what! "Greed is good" Michael Doughlas said so in that movie!).
Yes, sometimes it results in 300% profit in three days! Lovely, isn´t it? :-)
Sometimes in 100% profit in one day in the EuroDollar market at only 50 leverage.
This is what forex trading is about. This is why I am here and why I am not leaving. This was made for me! :-) :-)
Viva MT5! :-)
(Enjoy your 5% per annum passive investment profits to the rest of you muggles. :-)
Another way of stating the above is saying: There is a new exiting computer game played in the forex market called: "Einstein´s 5 Percent Profit Per Day - and Compounding! (Ten percent per day is better!).
Forex trading is very much like a computer game. I ´m sure the kids would love it and make billions.
They would succeed since their minds would not be influenced by preconceived ideas about forex trading that normal traders are subjected to.
I am lucky. I had a epiphany experience in macro economics in 1995 which makes me disregard all fundamental economic concepts in all areas.
I found it to be true in many respects in forex trading. That is why I look at forex trading in a totally different way. I believe nothing.
My default reaction to any new area is: this is all absolute nonsense. I have to verify all fundamental concepts.
There are a lot of fake and fraudulent concepts as well as absolute lies in forex trading. It is easy for me to see right through them. Zero commision. Ha, ha!
Don´t get me wrong. I know that forex trading is the ultimate game.
That is why I am here and I am not leaving.
This was made for me :-)
I plan to win. :-) See my charts!
You are way to modest. Give yourself some credit!
No.
This is actually a very serious business.
I am disgusted (in desperation) with myself for not yet having developed the simple discipline to follow my customized MACD indicator.
I am as useless as I don´t know what.
I have a fantastically good indicator - which I developed I don´t really know why and I don´t really know how - and I cannot yet develop the discipline to trade it properly and to follow it correctly.
It is a disgrace and I am that disgrace.
I am determined to fix that.
There are a lot of fake and fraudulent concepts as well as absolute lies in forex trading. It is easy for me to see right through them. Zero commision. Ha, ha!
It's a holy demo grail.
Ha ha.
M3 EuroDollar Holy Grail for 11-05-2018
46% Profit today and counting ...... Ha ha
After 40+% Tuesday and 49% yesterday ........ Ha ha
Only available to extra-terrestrials like me.
Still demo-profits?
Why you don't show some demo-losses too?
Extra-terrestrial or extra-moron? :D
:-)
I´m getting there, slowly but surely. Step by step.
At least I have a real trading plan that works and that I can trust.
I also have the rare luxury of simply, slowly drifting into consistently profitable forex trading. I am not in a rush. I trade forex 16 hours per day, 5 days a week. I have all the time in the world.
Are you consistenly profitable day after day? If you were, you would not be replying to me on this forum. I will not be here when I am consistently profitable every single day at the level I can see is clearly possible.
I am a few days away from being consistenly profitable, day after day at a level I can see is possible.
I am profitable now, day after day, at about five percent (10 Euro Pips) per day, but I feel I still make too many basic mistakes.
I do not consider myself a moron. Far from it. I think you are being silly.
When I made 7.5% profit when there were 49% profit in the EuroDollar market in the day, then I take it that I failed that day.
So your logic is that if I would be consistently profitable, I would not reply to you. What logic type is that? l.o.l.
I think that even extra-terrestrial can understand that if they show only huge profits (and never extra-huge losses) saying that they are the God of forex or similar bullshit, they are supposed to be called moron.
Or maybe....you are having demo-profits but live-losses? Maybe? :D
saying that they are the God of forex or similar bullshit,
Where did I say that? You are imagining that.
I see every single day that there are 20% to 50% profit clearly available in the EuroDollar market in tradable cycles. Every single day. I am not stupid. I can see it is there every day. In tradable cycles.
So, what would any normal trader do under this circumstance?
Develop a trading plan with customized indicators that makes it possible to make that 20% to 50% per day.
So, that is exactly what I did - over the last three years.
For example yesterday: 46% plus clearly available applying my trading rules.
I only made 11%.
I was profitable, but not successful. Obviously I try to be successful. So, I don´t count yesterday as a successful day, which it wasn´t, for me.
I am not stupid. I see that it is clearly possible to make those percentages per day. I often make 10% per day, even with making various basic mistakes - there is still so much daily profit in the EuroDollar market. However, I am not yet at the level where I can keep up the 10% per day week after week. That is what I can see is possible. I am almost there. Maybe it will be this week and then every week after that. I am so close. I am not stupid. I can see that I am getting ever closer.
Should I stop because you imagined I said I am a forex God?
No, obviously not. You simply imagine things that I never said.
I will get there. Most probably this week coming.
Let´s see.
Did you make 11% yesterday?
Can you see the 46% profit in the EuroDollar market yesterday?
Have you got a trading plan to make that 46%?
I have that trading plan.
I simply do not manage to implement it exactly in terms of the rules in the heat of trading the EuroDollar. Not yet. But, I may be able to do it this week. I hope so. If not, then the week after. But, I will get there. I know that. Why? Because human beings have the ability to learn. I am actually not an extra-terrestrial. :-)
By sheer luck I managed to customise the MACD and the Stochastic correctly. How? I don´t know how or why I got so lucky. I have not changed my parameters for the last two years of the three years.
So, now it is simply a matter of learning. Luckily it is well proven that humans are able to learn.
So, it is simply a matter of time.
I often make 10% per day. But, not yet consistently week after week.
However, that is definitely coming. I know.
It could be this coming week.
When I stop commenting here you will know that I am making at least 10% per day consistently day after day, week after week, month after month - in the EuroDollar market.
Then I will simply compound. I don´t have to worry to prove compounding. Einstein did that a long time ago. I trust him.
What will happen after that is unknown. :-)
As you all know very well: with human beings, anything is possible.
I am not ashamed about being honest about how I see and experienced the EuroDollar market over the last three years.
I know I see it very differently compared to the majority view. I am simply being honest. And I am not stupid.
Biggest disadvantage being a full-time forex trader? It is a 24 hr, 5 days a week market. I only get time to go to gym on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Biggest mistakes to avoid assuming you always trade with a Stop Loss? Bull and Bear Traps. The naked prices appear to give Buy and Sell signals. Howevever, it is always clear on the customized M3 Stochastic and often also on the customized M3 MACD at the same time, that the moves are Divergent. The critical point is the fact that this is only visible on the indicators.
Where did I say that? You are imagining that.
I see every single day that there are 20% to 50% profit clearly available in the EuroDollar market in tradable cycles. Every single day. I am not stupid. I can see it is there every day. In tradable cycles.
So, what would any normal trader do under this circumstance?
Develop a trading plan with customized indicators that makes it possible to make that 20% to 50% per day.
So, that is exactly what I did - over the last three years.
For example yesterday: 46% plus clearly available applying my trading rules.
I only made 11%.
I was profitable, but not successful. Obviously I try to be successful. So, I don´t count yesterday as a successful day, which it wasn´t, for me.
I am not stupid. I see that it is clearly possible to make those percentages per day. I often make 10% per day, even with making various basic mistakes - there is still so much daily profit in the EuroDollar market. However, I am not yet at the level where I can keep up the 10% per day week after week. That is what I can see is possible. I am almost there. Maybe it will be this week and then every week after that. I am so close. I am not stupid. I can see that I am getting ever closer.
Should I stop because you imagined I said I am a forex God?
No, obviously not. You simply imagine things that I never said.
I will get there. Most probably this week coming.
Let´s see.
Did you make 11% yesterday?
Can you see the 46% profit in the EuroDollar market yesterday?
Have you got a trading plan to make that 46%?
I have that trading plan.
I simply do not manage to implement it exactly in terms of the rules in the heat of trading the EuroDollar. Not yet. But, I may be able to do it this week. I hope so. If not, then the week after. But, I will get there. I know that. Why? Because human beings have the ability to learn. I am actually not an extra-terrestrial. :-)
By sheer luck I managed to customise the MACD and the Stochastic correctly. How? I don´t know how or why I got so lucky. I have not changed my parameters for the last two years of the three years.
So, now it is simply a matter of learning. Luckily it is well proven that humans are able to learn.
So, it is simply a matter of time.
I often make 10% per day. But, not yet consistently week after week.
However, that is definitely coming. I know.
It could be this coming week.
When I stop commenting here you will know that I am making at least 10% per day consistently day after day, week after week, month after month - in the EuroDollar market.
Then I will simply compound. I don´t have to worry to prove compounding. Einstein did that a long time ago. I trust him.
What will happen after that is unknown. :-)
As you all know very well: with human beings, anything is possible.
I am not ashamed about being honest about how I see and experienced the EuroDollar market over the last three years.
I know I see it very differently compared to the majority view. I am simply being honest. And I am not stupid.
Biggest disadvantage being a full-time forex trader? It is a 24 hr, 5 days a week market. I only get time to go to gym on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
You repeat the mantra that you see forex have available 20 to 50 pct daily. And you use 50 leverage, which means in other words you need 40 pips for 20 pct up to 100 pips move for that 50 pct you talk about. Well its obvious that a move of 40 to 100 pips is available daily, if you look for it in retrospective, but it seems you are looking just on the profit opportunity and disregard the loss oppurtunity. And it is proved if you reveal to us when was your last account blow, a question which you disregard. In other words, you see 100 pips in you favour which will get you 50 pct but disreguard 200 pips which can wipe you. When those happen you just call that you did not follow the 'rules' but wont consider the possibility that just 200 pips to wipe you out is something that can happen always no natter what indicator you use.
Amir Yacoby,
Thank you very much for your comment. You answer many questions in your reply.
" Well its obvious that a move of 40 to 100 pips is available daily."
So, you admit that what I have been stating all the time on this forum is "obvious." Thank you. You prove I am not just dreaming or fantasizing. On the contrary, it is "obvious." Exactly.
Thank you very much.
"a move of 40 to 100 pips."
I do not see it as a single move. I see it as the total of pips available in a single trading day in the EuroDollar market, when I can trade correctly all day long: the best possible result for the day, in total. The trading day starting at 5 am and ending at 22 pm at GMT. Not the average. I think the average could be somewhere between 20 and 35 pips (10% to 17.5% profit) - per day.
You agree with me on the upper end of what is obvious and generally possible daily. Over the last 32 months I remember at leat two 200 pip (100 %) days. Doubling your capital in a single day. An outlyer. Not really relevant. Just notable.
It is also very important that you agree with me that it is possible daily - every single day in the EuroDollar market.
" if you look for it in retrospective,"
Yes. However, I am sure you will agree that it is NOT ONLY in retrospect. When these profit percentages are "obvious", then I trade every day knowing that if I were to trade every reversal correctly, then I will make those levels of profit. Yes, I do have single 54 pip moves. So, it is not only in retrospect. I trade daily knowing that the EuroDollar - during the combined European and US sessions - generally will produce profit opportunities at the level of about 10 % to 15 % per day - on average.
" but it seems you are looking just on the profit opportunity and disregard the loss oppurtunity."
No. I stated above that Friday there was clearly at least 46% profit in the EuroDollar market. I only made 11%. So, I certainly made losses. Every day.
I also stated above that I am not yet at consistent daily profits. Thus, I admit I am still having net loss days.
I do admit that when I have 20 pips profit before the London open and I am trying to to get to being consistently profitable daily, that day I stopped trading after the 20 pips profit and just paper traded the rest of the day. I just put the Buy and Sell arrows on the chart I do not actually Buy and Sell.
"200 pips to wipe you out is something that can happen always no natter what indicator you use."
No. You are 100% wrong. I never trade without a Stop Loss that is - generally - at maximum 15 pips or 7.5 %. So, I cannot be wiped out instantaneously. I cannot lose 100% of my capital in one instant. The maximum is 7.5% - on average.
I trade the M3, so my individual losses are small - percentage wise.
Thank you for agreeing with me that it is obvious that 20% to 50% profit is generally possible daily in the EuroDollar market - 10% to 15% on average daily.