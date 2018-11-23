There certainly is a Holy Grail! - page 8
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My Holy Grail theory is still valid.
All valid BUY and SELL points over the last few weeks in the intra-day Euro/Dollar can be explained in terms of intra-day trading rules.
So, there certainly is a Holy Grail!
I do believe I found it, and I believe if one found the Holy Grail, he should drink from it... and share. I mean you guys remember the Holy Grail is a term that comes from... Jesus, right?
Image shows all history of GBPUSD on new bar since 1993, fix lot 0.1
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
In real/demo account losing, while back tests start on 100$ and gives Millions/Trillions with DD about 5%
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:13
And there is the thread in Chinese part of the forum with such "the tools" (discussion, opinions, fixing to become a normal one).
Those are the comments from that Chinese thread:
And I like this comment from the Chinese thread more and more:
Historians can explain every war and every turning point in history in terms of their understanding and theories.
My customized Stochastic indicator often predicts the future.
I do believe I found it, and I believe if one found the Holy Grail, he should drink from it... and share. I mean you guys remember the Holy Grail is a term that comes from... Jesus, right?
Image shows all history of GBPUSD on new bar since 1993, fix lot 0.1
Your chart is absolutely meaningless, if it is in nominal prices. Absolutely meaningless.
It has to be inflation-adjusted to have any meaning.
It is not even worth wasting this space to publish a chart showing nominal prices from 1993. Absolutely meaningless. Why did you publish it? It is meaningless - if it is in nominal prices.
You say nothing when you publish a chart with nominal prices from 1993.
If these are nominal prices, then I ask you: why do you publish a meaningless chart? What are you trying to say with a meaningless chart? You can´t say anything with a meaningless chart.
Your chart is absolutely meaningless, if it is in nominal prices. Absolutely meaningless.
It has to be inflation-adjusted to have any meaning.
It is not even worth wasting this space to publish a chart showing nominal prices from 1993. Absolutely meaningless. Why did you publish it? It is meaningless - if it is in nominal prices.
You say nothing when you publish a chart with nominal prices from 1993.
If these are nominal prices, then I ask you: why do you publish a meaningless chart? What are you trying to say with a meaningless chart? You can´t say anything with a meaningless chart.
Dear Penny,
Your meaningless bully answer is meaningless to me. Check my signal A1 since October, 2017. And explain yourself clearly, not in a meaningless, crazed way. I'm looking for a serious coder to drink from the Holy Grail together. Someone who can talk directly and not in a nominal, meaningless, brainless way.
Dear Penny,
Your meaningless bully answer is meaningless to me. Check my signal A1 since October, 2017. And explain yourself clearly, not in a meaningless, crazed way. I'm looking for a serious coder to drink from the Holy Grail together. Someone who can talk directly and not in a nominal, meaningless, brainless way.
Dear Felipe,
Over a short period of time - say, one to two years - with low inflation and low deflation, you can get a reasonable idea of real value over time by looking at a price chart in nominal prices - not inflation- or deflation-adjusted.
However, showing price movement over 25 years in nominal prices can be quite misleading depending on the average level of - normally - inflation over such a long period of time.
Ok. I admit "meaningless" was over-the-top. I just wanted to get your attention - and it worked, very well. :-) But, I think it is worth our while looking at the rate of inflation of the USD over the last 25 years. That is not too difficult to obtain.
The price is GBPUSD. It is the price of the GBP in USD. We have to look at the rate of inflation in the USD over the last 25 years. I am sure you will agree that 25 years is a long time.
From 1993 to 2018 the USD inflation was 70.6% as per the US Inflation Calculator.
This has to be taken into account when looking at your chart.
This is another chart from1993, the image is titled MEANING. With capital management.
But this is an image since 2016. Maybe this one has "more meaning"
In every tick ?
In every tick ?
This is another chart from1993, the image is titled MEANING. With capital management.
But this is an image since 2016. Maybe this one has "more meaning"
How does these charts work? There is no time scale.
They are not compound interest charts.