My Broker has changed the symbols name and MT4 doesn't execute trades anymore
Hi all,
as per title my Broker (IC MARKETS) has changed all the name symbols with the suffix .a example from EURUSD to EURUSD.a and since then MT4 has stopped executing trades from my signal provider.
I'm also using an EA that increases the lot size of every trade from my signal provider.
This is the error that I get on MT4 Journal:
order buy 0.01 USDCAD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Not enough rights]
Has anybody any idea on how to fix this issue?
Thanks.
Martin
If your new symbols are not mapped correctly, there is nothing you can do I am afraid, except use another broker/server setup that will work.
The problem with not enough rights may have to with your login into your trading account with the investor and not the master password.
Hi Eleni,
After the change of your symbols from your broker you may need to re-login into your trading account.
As for checking if your trades will be copied successfully with another broker, there is no certain way to know that I am afraid, you need to ask the signal provider and/or check by moving your signal subscription to another broker/server setup.
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account, once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
