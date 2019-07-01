How to fix this problem? "Trade is disabled"

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I bought the subscription, but not the open position to mt4 for me.

In the journal, this message is given:

"2019.07.01 17:30:34.430 '5857779': order buy 0.01 GBPCAD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Trade is disabled]"

How to fix this problem?

 
It may be the following: "Trade is disabled for the symbol"
You can check the symbol property/Specification on the Market Watch, or contact with the broker.
 
mhmd mlkn:

I bought the subscription, but not the open position to mt4 for me.

In the journal, this message is given:

"2019.07.01 17:30:34.430 '5857779': order buy 0.01 GBPCAD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [Trade is disabled]"

How to fix this problem?

Make sure you have enabled GBPCAD symbol in MT4 >> View >> Symbols.

If its enabled, contact your broker to enable trading in your account.




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