MACD indicator - page 153

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Vladimir Karputov:

Please take a test. If everything is ok I will post the code.



Dear Vladimir, Thanks for your effort.

you were successful on setting colors. But you used the original MACD indicator instead the shared one.

the indicator I shared here was "macd any time frame" indicator with option to select the  different periods for macd calculation in one period of price chart.

here is a example of my set up to trade on stok.

the pride chart is 30 min but i have four indicator window for macd, 30min, 1 h, 4 h, 1 d.

My english is not good. hope i could explain my idea in the shared picture.


thank you very much.

Any TF MACD 3

 
makhlaghi :

Dear Vladimir, Thanks for your effort.

you were successful on setting colors. But you used the original MACD indicator instead the shared one .

the indicator I shared here was "macd any time frame" indicator with option to select the  different periods for macd calculation in one period of price chart.

here is a example of my set up to trade on stok.

the pride chart is 30 min but i have four indicator window for macd, 30min, 1 h, 4 h, 1 d.

My english is not good. hope i could explain my idea in the shared picture.


thank you very much.


1. I do not recognize multi-timeframe indicators - I believe that such indicators are EVIL

2. You can always take my code and use it as a tutorial

 
Vladimir Karputov:

1. I do not recognize multi-timeframe indicators - I believe that such indicators are EVIL

2. You can always take my code and use it as a tutorial

Your opinion is respectable.

i will grateful if you could modify the shared one.

i will try to understand you code for learning to modify shared indicator. but the success rate is very low.

 

MACD Four Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MACD Four Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The iMACD (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence, MACD) histogram is colored in four colors - depending on the location of the main and signal lines
 

Dsl MACD 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dsl MACD 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is an upgraded version of dsl macd originally posted here : dsl macd

Recommendations:
  • the macd in this version can indicate 3 states
    • state up
    • state down
    • neutral state
  • you should experiment a bit with the dsl periods in order to get optimal states 
  • use color changes as possible signals
Dsl MACD 2
Dsl MACD 2
  • www.mql5.com
Discontinued signal line MACD
 
Mladen Rakic:

One more version ...

Or here is one more version of zero lag macd (made by marynarz15)

Hi Mladen,

Can add an option to appear arrows on the chart?

Thank's

 

iMACD Interleaved Signal Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5

iMACD Interleaved Signal Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5

A simple strategy for iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) where the signal is the intersection of the indicator lines.

Positions strictly alternate, that is, there is never an opening of two identical positions. Example: BUY - SELL - BUY ... The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe '. There is always only one position in the market and trading is carried out with a constant lot.

 

Learn how to design a trading system by MACD 

Learn how to design a trading system by MACD

In this article, we will study one of the most popular and commonly used trading tools. We will talk about the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. We will study it in detail and and see how we can benefit from using it in trading.
Learn how to design a trading system by MACD
Learn how to design a trading system by MACD
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will learn a new tool from our series: we will learn how to design a trading system based on one of the most popular technical indicators Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD).
 

MACD Stochastic Square - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MACD Stochastic Square - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MACD Stochastic Square - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator shows the status of the two indicators as lines of squares.

MACD Stochastic Square
MACD Stochastic Square
  • www.mql5.com
A series of indicators 'Square' - shows the state of the indicators in the form of lines of squares. Displays two indicators: MACD and Stochactic
 

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part X): Can AI Power The MACD?

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part X): Can AI Power The MACD?

The moving average cross-over is probably one of the oldest existing trading strategies. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a very popular indicator is built on top of the notion of moving average cross-overs. There are many new members of our community who may be curious to know the predictive power of the MACD indicator, in their search to build the best trading strategy possible. Additionally, there are seasoned technical analysts who utilize the MACD in their strategies who may hold the same question in mind. This article will present you with an empirical analysis of the indicator's predictive power on the EURUSD pair. Additionally, we will equip you with modelling techniques you can use to enhance your technical analysis with AI.
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part X): Can AI Power The MACD?
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part X): Can AI Power The MACD?
  • www.mql5.com
Join us as we empirically analyzed the MACD indicator, to test if applying AI to a strategy, including the indicator, would yield any improvements in our accuracy on forecasting the EURUSD. We simultaneously assessed if the indicator itself is easier to predict than price, as well as if the indicator's value is predictive of future price levels. We will furnish you with the information you need to decide whether you should consider investing your time into integrating the MACD in your AI trading strategies.
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