MACD indicator - page 153
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Please take a test. If everything is ok I will post the code.
Dear Vladimir, Thanks for your effort.
you were successful on setting colors. But you used the original MACD indicator instead the shared one.
the indicator I shared here was "macd any time frame" indicator with option to select the different periods for macd calculation in one period of price chart.
here is a example of my set up to trade on stok.
the pride chart is 30 min but i have four indicator window for macd, 30min, 1 h, 4 h, 1 d.
My english is not good. hope i could explain my idea in the shared picture.
thank you very much.
Dear Vladimir, Thanks for your effort.
you were successful on setting colors. But you used the original MACD indicator instead the shared one .
the indicator I shared here was "macd any time frame" indicator with option to select the different periods for macd calculation in one period of price chart.
here is a example of my set up to trade on stok.
the pride chart is 30 min but i have four indicator window for macd, 30min, 1 h, 4 h, 1 d.
My english is not good. hope i could explain my idea in the shared picture.
thank you very much.
1. I do not recognize multi-timeframe indicators - I believe that such indicators are EVIL
2. You can always take my code and use it as a tutorial
1. I do not recognize multi-timeframe indicators - I believe that such indicators are EVIL
2. You can always take my code and use it as a tutorial
Your opinion is respectable.
i will grateful if you could modify the shared one.
i will try to understand you code for learning to modify shared indicator. but the success rate is very low.
MACD Four Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Dsl MACD 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is an upgraded version of dsl macd originally posted here : dsl macdRecommendations:
One more version ...
Or here is one more version of zero lag macd (made by marynarz15)
Hi Mladen,
Can add an option to appear arrows on the chart?
Thank's
iMACD Interleaved Signal Simple - expert for MetaTrader 5
A simple strategy for iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) where the signal is the intersection of the indicator lines.
Positions strictly alternate, that is, there is never an opening of two identical positions. Example: BUY - SELL - BUY ... The indicator is created on the specified ' Working timeframe '. There is always only one position in the market and trading is carried out with a constant lot.
Learn how to design a trading system by MACD
MACD Stochastic Square - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator shows the status of the two indicators as lines of squares.
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