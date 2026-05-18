MACD indicator - page 152
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iMACD Volume increase - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading strategy idea
Open as many positions as possible on the signals of the iMACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence, MACD). Work without Stop Loss and Take Profit. A position is opened only at the time of the birth of a new bar. No trailing - when a trading signal is received, all opposing positions are closed.
MACD and OsMA indicators in one window
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MACD OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Added ability to select indicator display. As a line or as a histogram.
Rma MACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This MACD is using what is known as rma average for MACD calculation.
Taking into consideration that rma is a variation if the sma, the macd values produced are almost surprisingly "fast" compared to the regular ema version. It also has some interesting properties when it comes to periods following the very volatile periods. In any case seems to be a useful tool in the family of all sorts of macd variations.
hi guys!
I am using MT4 and the MACD in it is with historgam and a single line. But i want with 2 lines i.e, MACD line and EMA line along with histogram. Can anyone guide me please
MACD Threshold Value Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
IMACD (Moving Average Convergence / Divergence, MACD) indicator with two levels (two threshold values). The levels are displayed as lines, but are drawn by indicator buffers.
Hi everyone
Is it possible to change the " macd any timeframe" to a colored one as below?
Thanks in advance.
any tf macd
Hi everyone
Is it possible to change the " macd any timeframe" to a colored one as below?
Thanks in advance.
any tf macd
The logic for colors is not clear - (especially for 'Color 2')
The logic for colors is not clear - (especially for 'Color 2')
Thanks for reply. here is more explanation.
Thanks for reply. here is more explanation.
If I understood everything correctly, I will do it today. The most interesting is what happens :)
Thanks for reply. here is more explanation.
Please take a test. If everything is ok I will post the code.