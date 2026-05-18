MACD indicator - page 150
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It has been told quite a few times : if the mq4 file was not posted, then the ex4 file will be available. Since the ex4 file has no limitations at all, there is no reason whatsoever to post mq4 file too
thank you mladen for share ex4 file....would you share that indicator (ex4 file) with setting macd bar auto setting with widht of candlestick in mt4...
thank you Sir
Hello Mladen,Mr Tool
Sir i am a day scalper and i believe in MACD,i had tried some but i didnt got success,Sir in my previous comment i had mention You about MACD-Silver,Sir one last request could You send me MACD with best result and alert in it.
I be very great full to You.
Thank You in Advance
Hi Friends,
Anybody has the latest version of the attached indicator which works in the latest build of Mt4?
Thanks in advance.
Future MACD
Some of you have probably been using in some period of trading the indicator called "future macd"
I have seen a couple of versions, but frankly, they all had issues that are not justified. Like, fixed price, signal method and some more things. Here is a version (and it is, as it can be seen from the code, as simple as it gets). It is trying to "predict" (estimate) what will the macd look like up to FastEma period bars into the future
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PS: be advised that the future bars are going to repaint/recalculate - there is no way to prevent that
PPS: no, no need for more buffers, and yes - those two lines of code are all that is needed to calculate this version of future macd
Future MACD 2
And here is this version
While the above version is using the built in ema for calculation, this version is using my type of calculation. And since the built in ema is adding a new instance of ema for each new period used, it is actually a sort of a macd of nnn emas. This version is a completely different story. You might call it an "adaptive indicator to the extremes.
Both are having exactly the same values up to the current bar and both are going to repaint/recalculate the future values. Except that this version is having the "future" values of macd much closer to any future macd value (that will be obvious even after a couple of minutes of using them).
But since both are going to repaint do not use any of the versions for "future" signals (the signals marked by the colored zone in this indicator). The first version was posted to show how it is done. This version is posted to try to make the "future" prediction a bit less random. Enjoy
Hi everyone, maybe someone can fix this old indicator?
macd_osma_4colorlh.mq4 ====> this is not showing anything when put in chart
Hi everyone, maybe someone can fix this old indicator?
macd_osma_4colorlh.mq4 ====> this is not showing anything when put in chart
Delete lines from 72 to 79, and paste the following.
Delete lines from 72 to 79, and paste the following.
WOW, it cured now, thank you very much Naguisa Unada
hi everyone,
ive searched and searched buti just cant find what I need,
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