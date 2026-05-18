MACD indicator - page 151
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hi everyone,
ive searched and searched buti just cant find what I need,
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MACD bool - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MACD bool indicator offers a new reading of the MACD indicator values - only two values: "-1" and "1". The rule of drawing: if the main line of the standard MACD is above zero - the MACD bool draws the value "1", if it is below zero, in this case it is drawn "-1"...
Dearest Mladen and Other Gurus
I am using iCustom to call Mladen's indicator "averages MACD 3_5". I have set all timeframe parameters (both iCustom and indicator) to 4 hourly but there is no tick events as shown in image below. There was also no printing of error as well. I have copied parts of the code below. appreciate your advice :)
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
int error = GetLastError();
Print("error ", error);
}
void OnTick()
{
int TFtoUse = 6;
double value = iCustom(symbol1,PERIOD_H4,"averages MACD 3_5",TFtoUse,PxtoUse,FastPeriod,SlowPeriod,Signal,AvMethod,SignalMethod,showHist,histDisp,vertline,vertlineID,colour,colour,lineStyle,lineWidth,interpolation,3,1);
Print(" value: " , value);
}
Dearest Mladen and Other Gurus
I am using iCustom to call Mladen's indicator "averages MACD 3_5". I have set all timeframe parameters (both iCustom and indicator) to 4 hourly but there is no tick events as shown in image below. There was also no printing of error as well. I have copied parts of the code below. appreciate your advice :)
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
int error = GetLastError();
Print("error ", error);
}
void OnTick()
{
int TFtoUse = 6;
double value = iCustom(symbol1,PERIOD_H4,"averages MACD 3_5",TFtoUse,PxtoUse,FastPeriod,SlowPeriod,Signal,AvMethod,SignalMethod,showHist,histDisp,vertline,vertlineID,colour,colour,lineStyle,lineWidth,interpolation,3,1);
Print(" value: " , value);
}
Set the TFtoUse to 0
Dearest Mladen
Thank you. I realised values other than "0" doesn't work at all for TFtoUse (timeframe to use). If I wish to call iCustom() for MACD D1 values on a H4 chart how should I do it?
The screen attached is an extract of 2 macd (H4 & D1) indicator windows on a H4 chart. Upper part is macd H4 indicator and lower part is macd D1 indicator. Both macds are plotted on H4 chart. From the code below, I am only able to get macd D1 values as shown by the red arrow (at the lower part). However, the macd D1 values which I need is as shown by the green arrow (which correspond with the red arrow on the upper part)
double H4value5 = iCustom(symbol1,PERIOD_H4,"averages MACD 3_5",0,PxtoUse,FastPeriod,SlowPeriod,Signal,AvMethod,SignalMethod,showHist,histDisp,vertline,vertlineID,colour,colour,lineStyle,lineWidth,interpolation,5,1);
double D1value5 = iCustom(symbol1,PERIOD_H4,"averages MACD 3_5",7,PxtoUse,FastPeriod,SlowPeriod,Signal,AvMethod,SignalMethod,showHist,histDisp,vertline,vertlineID,colour,colour,lineStyle,lineWidth,interpolation,5,1);
Appreciate any Guru's advice :)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.06 17:01
MACD Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The idea of the indicator.
The inflection points of the main line of the MACD correspond to the accumulation of prices, more precisely the point where the price changes directions
.
Hi there
I hope I'm asking this question in the correct place...
I found this 7_Macd on this site.
Please can some code the Crimson or Aqua, depending on which has the highest value, to display in histogram form?
Thank you in advance.
Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence.