MACD indicator - page 151

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Gaz Bennett:

hi everyone, 

ive searched and searched buti just cant find what I need,

<Deleted> 

Post a job in the freelance section. Click on Freelance at the top of the page.

 
Keith Watford:

Post a job in the freelance section. Click on Freelance at the top of the page.

Thanks Keith. 

New to this community. I’ll get the hang of it 👍👍
 

MACD bool - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MACD bool - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The MACD bool indicator offers a new reading of the MACD indicator values - only two values: "-1" and "1". The rule of drawing: if the main line of the standard MACD is above zero - the MACD bool draws the value "1", if it is below zero, in this case it is drawn "-1"...

 
The MACD turns two trend-following indicators, moving averages, into a momentum oscillator by subtracting the longer moving average from the shorter one.
 

Dearest Mladen and Other Gurus 

I am using iCustom to call Mladen's indicator "averages MACD 3_5". I have set all timeframe parameters (both iCustom and indicator) to 4 hourly but there is no tick events as shown in image below. There was also no printing of error as well. I have copied parts of the code below. appreciate your advice :)



void OnDeinit(const int reason)

  {

   int error = GetLastError();

   Print("error ", error);

  }


void OnTick()

  {

      int TFtoUse = 6;

      double value = iCustom(symbol1,PERIOD_H4,"averages MACD 3_5",TFtoUse,PxtoUse,FastPeriod,SlowPeriod,Signal,AvMethod,SignalMethod,showHist,histDisp,vertline,vertlineID,colour,colour,lineStyle,lineWidth,interpolation,3,1);

         Print(" value: " , value);    

  }




 
Brian Brian:

Dearest Mladen and Other Gurus 

I am using iCustom to call Mladen's indicator "averages MACD 3_5". I have set all timeframe parameters (both iCustom and indicator) to 4 hourly but there is no tick events as shown in image below. There was also no printing of error as well. I have copied parts of the code below. appreciate your advice :)



void OnDeinit(const int reason)

  {

   int error = GetLastError();

   Print("error ", error);

  }


void OnTick()

  {

      int TFtoUse = 6;

      double value = iCustom(symbol1,PERIOD_H4,"averages MACD 3_5",TFtoUse,PxtoUse,FastPeriod,SlowPeriod,Signal,AvMethod,SignalMethod,showHist,histDisp,vertline,vertlineID,colour,colour,lineStyle,lineWidth,interpolation,3,1);

         Print(" value: " , value);    

  }




Set the TFtoUse to 0
 
Mladen Rakic:
Set the TFtoUse to 0

Dearest Mladen

Thank you. I realised values other than "0" doesn't work at all for TFtoUse (timeframe to use). If I wish to call iCustom() for MACD D1 values on a H4 chart how should I do it?


The screen attached is an extract of 2 macd (H4 & D1) indicator windows on a H4 chart. Upper part is macd H4 indicator and lower part is macd D1 indicator. Both macds are plotted on H4 chart. From the code below, I am only able to get macd D1 values as shown by the red arrow (at the lower part). However, the macd D1 values which I need is as shown by the green arrow (which correspond with the red arrow on the upper part)

 

double H4value5 = iCustom(symbol1,PERIOD_H4,"averages MACD 3_5",0,PxtoUse,FastPeriod,SlowPeriod,Signal,AvMethod,SignalMethod,showHist,histDisp,vertline,vertlineID,colour,colour,lineStyle,lineWidth,interpolation,5,1);

double D1value5 = iCustom(symbol1,PERIOD_H4,"averages MACD 3_5",7,PxtoUse,FastPeriod,SlowPeriod,Signal,AvMethod,SignalMethod,showHist,histDisp,vertline,vertlineID,colour,colour,lineStyle,lineWidth,interpolation,5,1);

       

Appreciate any Guru's advice :)

Files:
2_MACDs_on_H4_Chart.JPG  22 kb
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.06 17:01

MACD Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

MACD Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MACD Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The idea of the indicator.
The inflection points of the main line of the MACD correspond to the accumulation of prices, more precisely the point where the price changes directions

.


 

Hi there

I hope I'm  asking this question in the correct place...

I found this 7_Macd on this site.

Please can some code the Crimson or Aqua, depending on which has the highest value, to display in histogram form?

Thank you in advance.



Files:
7_Macd.JPG  21 kb
7_Macd.mq4  12 kb
 
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