MACD indicator - page 154
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MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 71): Using Patterns of MACD and the OBV
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.07.03 05:49
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 72): Using Patterns of MACD and the OBV with Supervised Learning
Three MACD Filters on US_TECH100: Five Years of Broker Data
Thank you, useful information