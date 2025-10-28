How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - page 88
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.12 19:08If you are the coder so you can look at this indicator (inside the code) related to the market condition -
AbsoluteStrengthMarket - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator with a sufficient accuracy allows defining 6 market states, exactly:
By the way, AbsoluteStrength indicator (on the way I described it on the posts above) is used as a filter for some martingale EAs ... and there is some term (terminology) related to it - Control Martingale, means - trading in predefined market condition only. For example, trading correction/rally only, trading ranging only, trading on the flat only (for martingale scalpers), trading bullish/bearish trend only (trend following EAs), and so on.
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Resistance and Support Verification
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.06 07:01
The Articles
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forex Trading
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 13:05Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
This is very interesting EA; it can be useful for the people who are trading s/r levels -
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Breakdown catcher - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works with pending Buy stop and Sell stop orders.
Buy stop is set at the high price of bar # 1 + " Indent ", Sell stop is set at the price of low bar # 1 - " Indent ".
The test of this EA was done on EUR/USD M1 timeframe (as an example).
Highest high & lowest low support resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
It is combining two highest high & lowest low calculations. The "slow" channel formed that way is treated as the "trend" determining channel. The "fast" channel is is the short term channel drawn within the "main" longer term channel. That way you have a combination of fast and slow estimations of SR and short term trends within the current trend. Of course, the estimation of the trend is based on highest high & lowest low, and even though it does not repaint, it is to be used as any normal trend based on such values.
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Trend Line
Trend Line Trader EA
TrendLine Alert Indicator - the post.
How to use Support and Resistance Effectively - the thread
CodeBase
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Hello! I don't know if I am writing in the right place, I have a problem with MQL% VPS hosting breaking 10-12 times a day. How can I ask for help and from whom? Thanks! Peter
ZigZag used as support-resistance
I'm a new to Fx, How to go about it??
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
7. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.01 10:30
Just to remind -
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