Tick Indicator and EAs - page 24
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT4 & MT5 backtest
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.17 20:53
If you are backtesting EA on MT5 using 'every tick based on real ticks' so it will be almost same with trading on MT5 platform with some particular broker (because it is based on actual historical data).
Example, read this thread: Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ??? - this is the quote from the first post of the thread:
We have all seen hundreds of robots that obtained spectacular results in backtesting, but when operating in real account the results were very bad. This is mainly because they were made with conditions that had nothing to do with real market conditions.
For more information about it - read this summary.
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As i know - some coders/traders are converting their MT4 EAs to MT5 just to backtest them and/or to find the settings with optimization to get the backtesting results that are closest to reality.
Tick Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays the Ask and Bid, which are taken from the real tick history. Also, it is possible to evaluate the spread changes by visually comparing the Ask and Bid
Program/Code Ind. Help - Every Tick Sound Change
Hello Forex-Tsd & Traders & especially coders,
Congrats on this Fanastic community, just joined, here to stay lol
Help With Creating/Coding a Sound Indicator - "Every Tick Sound"
I hope that this explains fully the project and please feel free to comment or send any recommendations. Thank you very much in advance!
Background: The idea is that i constantly can't monitor the charts with my 'eyes' but it could helpful to monitor the market using different sounds with my 'ears'.
Project:
1. To create a sound indicator for MT4
2. Six Audio short files
3. Every 1 tick UP triggers the first sound file "beep up 1"
4. Every 1 tick DOWN triggers sound file "beep down 1"
5. Every 5 ticks Jump UP triggers sound file "beep up 2"
6. Every 5 ticks Jump DOWN triggers sound file "beep down 2"
7. Every 7 ticks Jump UP triggers sound file "beep up 3"
8. Every 7 ticks Jump Down triggers sound file "beep down 3"
Here is a Diagram Explanation to explain further - Attachment or on this PhotoBucket Link
Result -an alternative way to track/monitor the market tick movement, volatility (tick jumps) with different sounds that identify market price 'sound' action. This could as well help the trader determine the speed of the market and Avoid trading when the market is 'dead' 1-3 pip range.
This project will be free to use for all users
Resources:
- Sound File 1&2 - Zip files with (wav./mp3) attached
Has this Indicator been created?
Thanks, Mark
Generate Tick Data
The forum
- ResetData - Added it in order to be able to "start from the beginning" (if you turned off your PC and a "time gap" occurs since there is no way to reconstruct tick data or any other reason when you do not want the data to be appended to already existing tick data) If you set this parameter to true, it will start a new tick data history.
- ShowComment - It is the fastest way to show that it is working, so if you set it to true it will simply comment in the upper left corner that tick data is saved and a time when it was saved.
- When required number of ticks per bar is 1, it records bid as low and ask as high, so you can have a sort of a "spread control" (since now you can see those ticks as lines but you can see them as bars too, as in this example );
- When required number of ticks is greater than 1 then you are getting a sort of "equi-volume" charts (every bar is having a same volume when you turn the volume display on) High, low, open and close are constructed from a Bid.
The articles
CodeBase
============Tick Tools
============
- Tick tools - key thread with many tick indicators.
- Tick indicators and EAs thread
- PipsChart indicators thread
- Ferret the PipsChart Trader EA: the thread
I have a short question about this tick indicator. It's the one that counts up ticks and down ticks for every candle. This is the display of the net difference.
Sometimes, pretty frequently, the history of the recorded tick action is deleted.
So, for example, I could have lots of records accumulated like in the first pic. Then when I check the chart later again, the records would have been deleted and it started over, like in the second pic. The frequency of deletion seems random.
What is needed in the code to keep everything indefinitely?
Best regards.
BUYERS absorbing a downtrend...
Someone figured out a proper uptick/downtick ratio in relation to price movement indicator. One of the best I have seen...I always knew there were gems in that uptick/downtick info if the ratio in relation to price movement could be dialed in.
Very elegant. Strongly agree with you that looking into this info and creating formulas with it seems to give ingenious results. Probably because it's volume behavior studied very finely, leading to higher extraction of information and thus a cutting edge. I'm still exploring this area.
I couldn't find that specific indicator. I'm estimating it could be something as simple as dividing the net pip movement sum of every occurring tick with the net tick count sum. It would make sense like this: the more pips price moved per +/- tick, the higher the result of the divided ratio would be, meaning there was more "punch" per tick in that direction. Then you net those ratios of the upside and downside and see which had more output.