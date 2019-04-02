Question on Hedging - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you should hedge the pairs based on correlation not on volatility,
to hedge non correlated pairs just based on volatility make no sense
Hi all,
as we all know one of the highest, if not the highest correlation in FX
is found in EUR USD and USD CHF (negative 97% correlation).
Is there a way to measure the deviation between the 2 pairs, maybe an indicator.
So let`s say I enter one unit short in EUR / USD and at the exact same time
one unit short in USD CHF
I would be more ore less market neutral ( at least if it was a perfect hedge).
But since the correlation is not perfect and deviates from time to time
I need to measure how much max drawdown this 2 positions could create.
I would really appreciate your help.
ThanksFrank
you and everyone has been missinformed,
we all know that is what people are saying but it's not true.
maybe it's something from the past,
and then they forgot to check???
well things change, and now
EURUSD and USDCHF are actually positivly correlated, YES!
just have a look at the charts, they are following eachother nice and closely,
they allways do!
if they where negativly correlated they would move the oposite ways to eachother.
maybe they used to be but not any more. it's a myth,
the most negativly correlated pairs which you could trade are EURUSD/USDDKK
like a perfect mirror, it can't get any more negativly correlated than that.
for correlations check out Forex Correlation - Mataf.net => ForexTicket
there are plenty of indicators, just Google it, hard to miss
Hedge EAs/Tools
EAs
CodeBase
Hedge Discussion
Hedge Trading Systems:
The articles
Break Through The Strategy Tester Limit On Testing Hedge EA
The Basic of Coding A Hedge Expert Advisor
What about Hedging Daily?
Bi-Directional Trading and Hedging of Positions in MetaTrader 5 Using the HedgeTerminal Panel, Part 1
Bi-Directional Trading and Hedging of Positions in MetaTrader 5 Using the HedgeTerminal API, Part 2
Universal Expert Advisor: Pending Orders and Hedging Support (Part 5)
Universal Expert Advisor: A Custom Trailing Stop (Part 6)
Here are interest rates for now 2 april 2019
One's have to buy USD or NZD or CAD or AUD against JPY or CHF or EUR
For 0.01 lot on buy USDCHF it make 0.86 euros, for 15 days
Best interest = 2.5 - (-0.75) = 3.25 %
Now how do we eliminate the risk taking an hegde like :
buy GPBJPY
buy EURGBP
sell EURJPY
but keeping the swap ?