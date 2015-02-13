CodeBaseSections
Profit Counter - expert for MetaTrader 4

abilash kumar balasubramanian
It's a hedging Expert Advisor, which trades only one time per day.

You can set time when to start trade.

Test results:

Profit Counter Expert Advisor MetaTrader4

Profit Counter Expert Advisor MetaTrader4

Profit Counter Expert Advisor MetaTrader4


