Elite indicators :) - page 685
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Sylvester
It already has arrows and alertsWould you like a version that replaces the arrows? Or something different with the alerts?
Hi Mladen
I don't use the arrows on signal-line cross. My preference is to use the vertical lines (green & red depicted) when the MACD crosses the zero-line as my entry (coupled with confirmation from other Indi's of course). I would be grateful if you could do me this favour.
Thanks & regards
Sylvester
Hi Mladen
I don't use the arrows on signal-line cross. My preference is to use the vertical lines (green & red depicted) when the MACD crosses the zero-line as my entry (coupled with confirmation from other Indi's of course). I would be grateful if you could do me this favour.
Thanks & regardsSylvester
Sylvester
Here is a version that has arrows and lines in the same indicator (you can choose which would you like to have). This way you have all the possible options opened
zerolag_macd_-_alerts_amp_arrrows_amp_lines_nmc.mq4
AbsoluteStrength of Averages_mtf originally from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general made new mt4 compatible. Also updated it now using 20 averages.Included averages now are:
extern string __0 = "SMA";
extern string __1 = "EMA";
extern string __2 = "Double smoothed EMA";
extern string __3 = "Double EMA (DEMA)";
extern string __4 = "Triple EMA (TEMA)";
extern string __5 = "Smoothed MA";
extern string __6 = "Linear weighted MA";
extern string __7 = "Parabolic weighted MA";
extern string __8 = "Alexander MA";
extern string __9 = "Volume weghted MA";
extern string __10 = "Hull MA";
extern string __11 = "Triangular MA";
extern string __12 = "Sine weighted MA";
extern string __13 = "Linear regression";
extern string __14 = "IE/2";
extern string __15 = "NonLag MA";
extern string __16 = "Zero lag EMA";
extern string __17 = "Leader EMA";
extern string __18 = "Super smoother";
extern string __19 = "Smoother";
Elite indicators #2
This is mt4 version of Absolute Strength of Averages using Mladen's extremely simplified ABS code, the picture is an example using 4 hour zero lag ema Abs on 1 hour chart. The 18 average types can be accessed through your external parameters.
ps) updated version compatible with new mt4 builds posted here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
Ptl 2.01 & alerts originally from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general updated to make it compatible with new mt4 builds.
Perfect trend line 2.01
This should do it
Added one more option : ShowCandles. If it is set to true, than colored bars settings is ignored and candles are drawn. One explanation though : since there is no enough drawing buffers to cover all the cases what could happen in drawing thus indicator, candles are drawn as objects and you can limit the number of candles displayed (default is 500) If you set the CandleCount to 0 it will draw all the candles, but be careful since metatrader can slow down significantly if there is a very large number of objects
i think ttm-ssa bars also have correct candles with bodys and wicks
ps) updated version compatible with new mt4 builds posted here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
QQE Pcm smooth new histo_mtf + alerts+arrows originally from here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general upgraded to be compatible with new mt4 builds.
Hi Boxter,
These are the polychromatic momentum qqe's with arrows and mtf. Uploaded a picture looks like both have their good points and not so good.Bottom one is smoothed version for comparison made the arrows aqua and magenta.
ps) smoothed version updated to be compatible with new mt4 builds here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
Hello Mladen,
I came across a trader who "swears" by this "VolumeProfile"-indicator to draw accurate RES/SUPP levels; he claims better than what is out there.
Attach is a screen-print of what it looks like.
Any idea how we can get it made for MT4/5?
Thanks for replying.
Hello Mladen,
I came across a trader who "swears" by this "VolumeProfile"-indicator to draw accurate RES/SUPP levels; he claims better than what is out there.
Attach is a screen-print of what it looks like.
Any idea how we can get it made for MT4/5?Thanks for replying.
ValeoFX
You mean a guy that states web address like this :
Current status : (deleted and available again)