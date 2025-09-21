Elite indicators :) - page 428
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Hi Malden,
I've been working on a trend following system. One challenge I face is to filter out ranging market condition. I know Ichimoku and mtf absolutestrength indicator can serve as filters in this regard. Can you please suggest some other indicators that can be used as filters to eliminate ranging markets ?
Thanks in advance
pooh123
A thought occurred to me...
Hi Mladen,
While compiling the new indicator, a thought occurred to me; could you possibly treat this indicator to a "Double EMA" version and if so, would do you think would be the advantage? With your new idea of speeding up "smoother"- versions and with the stability it generates, this could possibly be an advantage?
Looking forward to hearing your opinion.
Thanks in advance.
=======================
On second thoughts................Although we have the facility in the existing indicators, to choose "Double EMA", would your new approach make it any "better"?
Thanks.
...
I think I have already posted this one somewhere, but do not remember now where, so posting it again. Try this one for that purpose, I think it might be helpful
Hi Malden,
I've been working on a trend following system. One challenge I face is to filter out ranging market condition. I know Ichimoku and mtf absolutestrength indicator can serve as filters in this regard. Can you please suggest some other indicators that can be used as filters to eliminate ranging markets ?
Thanks in advancepooh123
Thanks Malden. In case I miss something in the full potential of this indicator, can you please explain a little bit how to use it ?
Thanks in advance
pooh123
This is relative momentum index(rmi) smoothed with T Morris ma. It is multi timeframe, with multi colors and alerts on color change.
Mladen,
Could you fuse these 2 indicators into one?
I want the Market Statistics to be fed,not by price,but by the Tick VWAP,with number of Ticks selectable by user(as it is now).
Additionally,I suggest you take a look at the code of Tick VWAP,sometimes it gives a flat line,that,after refreshing the chart goes back to the real average.
Basically I want to apply the market statistics to a 5 ticks chart(number of ticks selectable by user) and check the basic assumptions of J-Charts,I believe unifying the 2 indicators will do the job.
RegardsS
Maybe this will be of some use for you Simba,or maybe a starting point, the bands are using Volume Ma with jurik(no ticks though), the profile is using ticks selectable by user, the market profile(mp) is basically in the include file and library files, called by the indicator. The mp has 2 modes, mode 1 is using one or all three trading sessions, the mode 2 you can make your own time called by csv file. From what i remember of J-Charts, using mp in text mode seems similar.
Maybe this will be of some use for you Simba,or maybe a starting point, the bands are using Volume Ma with jurik(no ticks though), the profile is using ticks selectable by user, the market profile(mp) is basically in the include file and library files, called by the indicator. The mp has 2 modes, mode 1 is using one or all three trading sessions, the mode 2 you can make your own time called by csv file. From what i remember of J-Charts, using mp in text mode seems similar.
Thanks Mr Tools.
When I attached it to a chart,it didn´t work,probably because it is Saturday? ....When I put it on the visual tester,I saw the STDs,etc,but not the market profile,then I changed to mode 1 and it crashed my platform.
I thank you for taking the time to try to help me.Don´t want to be a waste of time,so,forget about it.I used Mladen´s advice for generating what MT4 calls an offline chart,and applied the Market statistics indicator there,seems to work fine,so far.
Thanks again and Regards
S
Adaptive atr channel MTF ?
Mladen is it possible to make Adaptive atr channel MTF ? And maybe ready for symbol and alerts on touch bandu/bandd ?
Simba what version of Tick Data Indi are you using?
THX a lot
Nod
MrTools, TM smoothed RMI is a very interesting indicator; what about TM smoothed RSX - would it be possible to code it (with the multicolor mode)? thanks a lot!
MrTools, TM smoothed RMI is a very interesting indicator; what about TM smoothed RSX - would it be possible to code it (with the multicolor mode)? thanks a lot!
Hi Paul,
Thought we had one but couldn't find, so did this one.