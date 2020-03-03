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Indicators

Reflex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
15318
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Reflex.mq5 (8.7 KB) view
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The background :

In “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator” in this issue, author John Ehlers introduces a new averaging indicator that he has designed with reducing lag in mind. According to the author, this new indicator can be used to generate signals in a more timely manner than other lagging calculations.

It is a sort of a momentum like indicator and should be used like that. Default set is rather long - as usual some experimenting with the parameters should be done prior to using it in trading decisions



Trade Statistics Report Real Time Trade Statistics Report Real Time

This will display the Account Trading Report for real trade.

Forex Calculators Forex Calculators

Margin Calculator, Point Value Calculator, Position Size Calculator, Profit Calculator and Swap Calculator.

TrendFlex TrendFlex

TrendFlex indicator based on February 2020 TASC article published by John Ehlers

TrendFlex x 2 TrendFlex x 2

Short description.