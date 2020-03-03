Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TrendFlex - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 28792
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The background :
In “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator” in this issue, author John Ehlers introduces a new averaging indicator that he has designed with reducing lag in mind. According to the author, this new indicator can be used to generate signals in a more timely manner than other lagging calculations. This is a continuation of hist article and is the extended TrendFlex indicator (that differs from the "reflex") indicator
It is a sort of a momentum like indicator and should be used like that. Default set is rather long - as usual some experimenting with the parameters should be done prior to using it in trading decisions
Reflex indicator (based on February 2020 TASC article by John Ehlers - metatrader 4 version)No Nonsense Backtester
This EA is for testing No Nonsense Forex algos. With this EA you can test your algos much faster than eyeballing, using Soft4x or using any other EAs in Strategy tester.
Basic Template for Multicurrency Expert Advisors.Trend flex x 2
Trend flex x 2 (metatrader 4 version)