CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendFlex - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
28792
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The background :

In “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator” in this issue, author John Ehlers introduces a new averaging indicator that he has designed with reducing lag in mind. According to the author, this new indicator can be used to generate signals in a more timely manner than other lagging calculations. This is a continuation of hist article and is the extended TrendFlex indicator (that differs from the "reflex") indicator

It is a sort of a momentum like indicator and should be used like that. Default set is rather long - as usual some experimenting with the parameters should be done prior to using it in trading decisions


    Reflex Reflex

    Reflex indicator (based on February 2020 TASC article by John Ehlers - metatrader 4 version)

    No Nonsense Backtester No Nonsense Backtester

    This EA is for testing No Nonsense Forex algos. With this EA you can test your algos much faster than eyeballing, using Soft4x or using any other EAs in Strategy tester.

    Multi Currency Template Multi Currency Template

    Basic Template for Multicurrency Expert Advisors.

    Trend flex x 2 Trend flex x 2

    Trend flex x 2 (metatrader 4 version)