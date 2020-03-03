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Reflex - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The background :
In “Reflex: A New Zero-Lag Indicator” in this issue, author John Ehlers introduces a new averaging indicator that he has designed with reducing lag in mind. According to the author, this new indicator can be used to generate signals in a more timely manner than other lagging calculations.
It is a sort of a momentum like indicator and should be used like that. Default set is rather long - as usual some experimenting with the parameters should be done prior to using it in trading decisions
This EA is for testing No Nonsense Forex algos. With this EA you can test your algos much faster than eyeballing, using Soft4x or using any other EAs in Strategy tester.engulfing MA
Simple indicators detect engulfing candle patterns, but with a moving average filter
TrendFlex indicator based on February 2020 TASC article published by John Ehlers - metatrader 4 versionMulti Currency Template
Basic Template for Multicurrency Expert Advisors.