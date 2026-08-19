ATR Trailing Stop - Help - page 10
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ATR Histogram Percentages: - indicator for MetaTrader 5
ATR Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
ATR Stop parameters
Hi all
Is anyone able to guess what are the ATR Stop parameters for the attached chart?
Cheers
Colin
Hey
Can you share this indicator ?
Thank you
ATR MAOnATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The iATR (Average True Range, ATR) indicator is smoothed using iMA (Moving Average, MA)
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Desert moat - expert for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Channel trading system
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.25 18:05
Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is the indicator originally posted here Limit channels that is extended with a display of "states".
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Same indicator for MT4 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators with alerts/signal
Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.11 18:10
ATR Dual Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Display two ATR indicators with different averaging periods in one subwindow. ATR 'Master' has a longer period and is displayed as a line, while ATR 'Slave' has a smaller period and is displayed as a histogram. When the lines cross, the indicator can signal with Alert, push, email.
Learn how to design a trading system by ATR
In this new article, we will talk about a new concept in trading that we have to measure and know how to use it. This concept is volatility. Many tools can be used to measure the volatility and from these tools, one of the most popular tools is the Average True Range (ATR) technical indicator. When you know how the volatility is going, this can be changing the game like what we will see in this article as it will be one of the important factors or bases to build your decision based on it.
Many traders asked about Average Day Range (ADR) and what is the different between this Average Day Range (ADR) and Average True Range (ATR), so please find the indicator with the desciption about -
"Average Day Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5" - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49013
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.10.26 08:01
MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 44): Average True Range (ATR) technical indicator
The Average True Range is a common and popular volatility indicator, which arguably, for forex traders, is the ‘closest-thing’ to volume data. Developed as an indicator which was meant to track price bar range without skimping on intra-bar price changes, it has become a bit of a stalwart in the industry not just for filtering entry signals but also in guiding on position sizing. We look at this indicator by decomposing it into possible patterns as we have been doing with the previous indicator’s articles with perhaps the main difference being we look into patterns outside of the custom signal class by also considering the custom money management class for wizard assembled Expert Advisors.
Building a Dynamic ATR-Based Trend Channel Indicator in MQL5
Identifying market trends is a common challenge in technical analysis because many indicators use fixed levels that do not adjust effectively to changing volatility conditions. During high-volatility periods, price movements can become wider, while low-volatility periods often produce smaller price fluctuations. This is why dynamic approaches help adjust trend levels to current market behavior. In this article, we will build a dynamic ATR-based trend channel indicator in MQL5 using a two-stage ATR smoothing process.
The goal is to create an adaptive trend indicator that uses volatility measurements to calculate channel boundaries, detect potential trend reversals, and visualize the current market direction. We will achieve this by calculating True Range, applying ATR smoothing, creating dynamic upper and lower channels, and monitoring price crossings. The indicator will also include a trailing trend line, trend-colored candles, and arrow signals to highlight potential bullish and bearish trend changes.