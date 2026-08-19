ATR Trailing Stop - Help - page 10

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ATR Histogram Percentages: - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ATR Percentages Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Display as a colored histogram ( DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM ) the percentage of the iATR (Average True Range, ATR) indicator values on the current bar and on the previous one.
 

ATR Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ATR Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The iATR (Average True Range, ATR) indicator in the form of a colored histogram. Color management: compares the value of the current and previous column.
 
 [Deleted]:

ATR Stop parameters

Hi all

Is anyone able to guess what are the ATR Stop parameters for the attached chart?

Cheers

Colin


Hey 

Can you share this indicator ?

Thank you

 

ATR MAOnATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ATR MAOnATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The iATR (Average True Range, ATR) indicator is smoothed using iMA (Moving Average, MA)

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Desert moat - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor uses two indicators: standard iSAR (Parabolic SAR, SAR) and custom ATR MAOnATR . Both indicators are created on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine when a new bar is born (if it is needed for the 'Trailing on ... ' and ' Search signals on ... ' parameters). The SAR acts as a trend indicator and the custom indicator acts as a filter.
Desert moat
Desert moat
  • www.mql5.com
Стратеги по 'SAR' и 'ATR MAOnATR'
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Channel trading system

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.25 18:05

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is the indicator originally posted here Limit channels that is extended with a display of "states".

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Same indicator for MT4 -

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Limit channels - with states
Limit channels - with states
  • www.mql5.com
Limit channels - with states - metatrader 4 version
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Indicators with alerts/signal

Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.11 18:10

ATR Dual Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ATR Dual Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ATR Dual Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Display two ATR indicators with different averaging periods in one subwindow. ATR 'Master' has a longer period and is displayed as a line, while ATR 'Slave' has a smaller period and is displayed as a histogram. When the lines cross, the indicator can signal with Alert, push, email.


 

Learn how to design a trading system by ATR

Learn how to design a trading system by ATR

In this new article, we will talk about a new concept in trading that we have to measure and know how to use it. This concept is volatility. Many tools can be used to measure the volatility and from these tools, one of the most popular tools is the Average True Range (ATR) technical indicator. When you know how the volatility is going, this can be changing the game like what we will see in this article as it will be one of the important factors or bases to build your decision based on it.

  1. ATR definition
  2. ATR strategy
  3. ATR strategy blueprint
  4. ATR trading system
  5. Conclusion
    Learn how to design a trading system by ATR
    Learn how to design a trading system by ATR
    • www.mql5.com
    In this article, we will learn a new technical tool that can be used in trading, as a continuation within the series in which we learn how to design simple trading systems. This time we will work with another popular technical indicator: Average True Range (ATR).
     

    Many traders asked about Average Day Range (ADR) and what is the different between this Average Day Range (ADR) and Average True Range (ATR), so please find the indicator with the desciption about -

    "Average Day Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5" - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/49013

    Average Day Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5

    Average Day Range
    Average Day Range
    • www.mql5.com
    Индикатор среднего дневного диапазона.
     

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming.

    Sergey Golubev, 2024.10.26 08:01

    MQL5 Wizard Techniques you should know (Part 44): Average True Range (ATR) technical indicator

    The Average True Range is a common and popular volatility indicator, which arguably, for forex traders, is the ‘closest-thing’ to volume data. Developed as an indicator which was meant to track price bar range without skimping on intra-bar price changes, it has become a bit of a stalwart in the industry not just for filtering entry signals but also in guiding on position sizing. We look at this indicator by decomposing it into possible patterns as we have been doing with the previous indicator’s articles with perhaps the main difference being we look into patterns outside of the custom signal class by also considering the custom money management class for wizard assembled Expert Advisors.


     

    Building a Dynamic ATR-Based Trend Channel Indicator in MQL5

    Building a Dynamic ATR-Based Trend Channel Indicator in MQL5

    Identifying market trends is a common challenge in technical analysis because many indicators use fixed levels that do not adjust effectively to changing volatility conditions. During high-volatility periods, price movements can become wider, while low-volatility periods often produce smaller price fluctuations. This is why dynamic approaches help adjust trend levels to current market behavior. In this article, we will build a dynamic ATR-based trend channel indicator in MQL5 using a two-stage ATR smoothing process.

    The goal is to create an adaptive trend indicator that uses volatility measurements to calculate channel boundaries, detect potential trend reversals, and visualize the current market direction. We will achieve this by calculating True Range, applying ATR smoothing, creating dynamic upper and lower channels, and monitoring price crossings. The indicator will also include a trailing trend line, trend-colored candles, and arrow signals to highlight potential bullish and bearish trend changes.

    Building a Dynamic ATR-Based Trend Channel Indicator in MQL5
    Building a Dynamic ATR-Based Trend Channel Indicator in MQL5
    • 2026.08.19
    • www.mql5.com
    This article develops a dynamic ATR-based trend channel indicator in MQL5 that responds to current market volatility. It derives True Range, applies a two-step ATR smoothing, and constructs adaptive upper and lower boundaries to track trend shifts. The tool also renders a trailing trend line, trend-colored candles, and reversal arrows, offering a usable code base for volatility-aware analysis and further indicator design.
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