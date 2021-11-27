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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is the indicator originally posted here Limit channels that is extended with a display of "states".
- "states" are displayed as colored histogram
- they can be calculated using :
- level 3 - outer levels - the "slowest"
- level 2 - middle levels
- level 1 - the inner levels - the "fastest"
Recommendations:
- This is just a suggestion how the levels of this kind can be used
- A lot more combinations from 6 levels can be added but that is left to the discretion of anybody using the levels indicator
- You can use color changes as possible "signals"
Show Orders History On Chart
Show Orders History On ChartLimit channels
ATR based limit channels - metatrader 4 version
Expert Advisor specific day and time
It's an expert to open and close orders on specific day and time. Expert open and close orders only with the same symbol it attached.Dynamic pivots - any time frame
Dynamic pivots - any time frame