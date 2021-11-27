Channel trading system - page 33

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Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2021.10.26 07:58

Moving Average Bands by Mladen


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Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Moving Average Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

In “ Moving Average Bands” (part 1, TASC  July 2021 issue) and “Moving Average Band Width” (part 2, TASC August 2021 issue), author Vitali Apirine explains how moving average bands can be used as a trend-following indicator by displaying the movement of a shorter-term moving average in relation to the movement of a longer-term moving average

This is the "Moving Average Bands" indicator with only one change compared to the original  : you can chose the price (while in the original only close price is used)

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Next version of this indicator:

Moving Average Bands - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Since in the original (published here Moving Average Bands) it is not as obvious how the indicator can be used, here is a version that is extended with one of the possible ways (that relies of the bands values) how the indicator can be used for trading signals



 

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is the indicator originally posted here Limit channels that is extended with a display of "states".

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Same indicator for MT4 -

Limit channels - with states - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Limit channels
Limit channels
  • www.mql5.com
ATR based limit channels
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