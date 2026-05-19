Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 151
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I told you that I have only been coding in MT4 for 4 weeks now.
I am not even thinking about EAs at this time.There is much to learn.
Very nice work for someone programming MT4 for 4 weeks.
ET
lpb Linear_Price
Let me rephrase my question.
Which one of your indicators would predict/anticipate upcoming volatility? Direction does not matter in my application.
ES
I told you that I have only been coding in MT4 for 4 weeks now.
I am not even thinking about EAs at this time.There is much to learn.
Very nice work for someone programming MT4 for 4 weeks. ET
But I have been programming since 1977...LOL!
The code I am posting is really FRANKENSTEIN CODE... I am using pieces of code from others. I don't know enough about MT4 yet. Once I do, I'll build my templates and be able to whip out indicators in 15 minutes.
But, the tools will be built so most coding will be unnecessary. Already did that in TradeStation and eSignal.
The TRO SAK indicators are a step in that direction. The code works but there is probably some cleanup to make it even better.
And EAs are a whole different animal. So much to consider trading money automatically.
I was hoping some of the pros here would take what I have done so far and take it to the next level.
I already have the tools that I need to make money on this platform. But I just like to keep my coding skills sharp. Plus, I learn a lot about systems and indicators by coding them.
But, I really should stop posting here because I am off topic discussing my trading, coding, etc...
Let me rephrase my question.
Which one of your indicators would predict/anticipate upcoming volatility? Direction does not matter in my application.ES
I don't have a clue. I don't predict. I trade the statistics.
If you want volatility, trade the news... that's simple.
ok...Thanks...
your work is a great thing...the open architecture and all, will dethrone many coders...and open up a new world to us that cannot code.
ES
I don't have a clue. I don't predict. I trade the statistics. If you want volatility, trade the news... that's simple.
ok...Thanks...
your work is a great thing...the open architecture and all, will dethrone many coders...and open up a new world to us that cannot code.ES
Dethrone? LOL! This isn't a coding competition, is it?
Yes, I code because I can and many can't. That's why I give it away for free. It's called PAYING IT FORWARD.
It's simple. If what I code is any good then I can use it to trade and make all the money I want, right? I should be able to afford to give it away. I shouldn't have to convince you to buy it. At least, that's what I think when I see those infomercials.
" ... I am off topic discussing my trading, coding, etc... "
no, you're not
you're just on the money here - this is "universal" thread - its all about indis, in the trading systems and CODIND
when you'll develop spesific traing system or feel like open special thread - ok, but untill then -you're welkome - any tread would benefit of this kind of discussions
pict: just playing with different setings...
Linear_Price_BarM_mtf.mq4
Would you please explain the LINEAR PRICE BAR and how one would use it to make money?
Thanks.