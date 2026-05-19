Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1226
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Histo multi time frame version with alerts and arrows attached
Also a multi time frame of regular version attached (alerts in it too)
can you convert these indicators to the mt5 version?
HalfTrend MTF with alerts.mq4
HalfTrend 2 histov arrows.mq4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.26 07:35
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 52): Master Market Structure with Multi-Timeframe Visual Analysis
A moderator corrected the formatting this time. Please format code properly in future; posts with improperly formatted code may be removed.
2) In the calling code I only recalculate the logic when a new bar appears on the **higher timeframe**, something like:
Leak-Free Multi-Timeframe Engine with Closed-Bar Reads in MQL5
The problem is that most MTF implementations in MQL5 contain two hidden issues:
During short tests, these problems are almost invisible. But in long-running systems, small mistakes gradually turn into real stability issues. This is exactly why the Unified MTF Engine was created — a lightweight library that handles all the repetitive and error-prone parts of multi-timeframe logic.
Leak-Free Multi-Timeframe Engine with Closed-Bar Reads in MQL5
The problem is that most MTF implementations in MQL5 contain two hidden issues:
During short tests, these problems are almost invisible. But in long-running systems, small mistakes gradually turn into real stability issues. This is exactly why the Unified MTF Engine was created — a lightweight library that handles all the repetitive and error-prone parts of multi-timeframe logic.