Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1222

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CaliNgu27:

Do not double post!

I have deleted your other post.

 

It would be very much appreciated if I can have MTF version of this indicator

Ultimate_MA

Files:
Ultimate_MA.mq4  7 kb
 
winneroftrading: can you help me, PLEASEEEE?!

  1. Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.05.06
              Messages Editor

  2. On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
              Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 № 4 2019.05.20

 

This is my suggestion (which came from tsd 2010 and from tsd 2008):

----------------

Just to remind:

Coders (any coder) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

and Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

MT4 BronzeWarrior and SilverWarrior EAs
MT4 BronzeWarrior and SilverWarrior EAs
  • 2006.09.05
  • www.mql5.com
Attached are my conversions of the MT3 EAs...
 

MA trend MultiTimeframe - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Show the values of the iMA (Moving Average) indicators from three timeframes on one chart. The names of the specified time frames are displayed in the 'Data Window'.

 

Please add MTF option for this indicator:

Files:
HalfTrend-1.02.mq4  7 kb
 
Maxim Crack:

Please add MTF option for this indicator:

I found a website where you will finde it.

www. Google.com

 
Mladen Rakic:

Histo multi time frame version with alerts and arrows attached

Also a multi time frame of regular version attached (alerts in it too)

Hello! Please compile H1 and M15 version of this indicator.
 

Hi, anyone please help MTF indicator not working..

<ex4 file deleted>

 
Dino F:

Hi, anyone please help MTF indicator not working..

<ex4 file deleted>

Post the mq4 file otherwise nobody can help you.

Don't just say "It's not working"

tell us the problem.

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