Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1221
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Hello
do you have version for this file with multitimeframe period options like - extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT; ?
can you add multitimeframe period options (extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_CURRENT) to this version - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page1145#comment_4550078
Hallo Mr.MLaden,
could you add MTF to this indicator, thank you in advance
Holger
Greetings from Peru
This is breakout arrow alerts indicator
but why alerts not working on main chart
please help...any one who know about programing...
thank you...
Hello, Please can someone edit this indicator show arrow when line CCI = Band?
Thank you very much!
Please help me on the attached 3 level ZZ MTF Indicator.
This indicator gets compiled and works perfectly on the FXCM MT4 platform, but it does not get compiled on FXDD MT4 platform and gives an error while compiling it. The error is as seen below.
When I put a "//" and commented out the return function, the code got compiled, I was also able to attach the Indicator on the chart but the Indicator did not display anything on the chart. It did not work.
Please someone help me compile it on FXDD platform such that it works.
You will be of immense help to me, please help me overcome this error.
Day rectangle Indent - indicator for MetaTrader 5
On timeframes less than 'D1', use OBJ_RECTANGLE graphic objects to display the borders of the day, taking into account the indent specified in ' Indent '. Each day has its own rectangle color ( XXX color parameters).
No it does not; per your posted image.
Hola everybody!
can you help me, PLEASEEEE?!
I can't understand why i can't get right values with this simple MTF EA. I think all ok, but vales doens't mach and, for example, h4 is always 0... While is because i need to check first time +/-100 starting EA and with cci is a never ending loop....
bool starting= true;
int i, a = 0;
double m5cci, m15cci, m30cci, m60cci, h4cci, diacci;
double m5rsi, m15rsi, m30rsi, m60rsi, h4rsi, diarsi;
int deinit()
{
return(0);
}
int start()
{
if(IsNewCandle())
{
//---------------------------rsi m5 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
m5rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, 5, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
if(inicio)
{
while(m5rsi < 70 && m5rsi > 30)
{
i = i + 1;
m5rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, 5, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
}
}
if(m5rsi >= 70)
{
Alert("rsi 5 up "+ m5rsi);
}
else
if(m5rsi <= 30)
{
Alert("rsi 5 down "+ m5rsi);
}
//---------------------------rsi m15 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
m15rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, 15, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
if(inicio)
{
while(m15rsi < 70 && m15rsi > 30)
{
i = i + 1;
m15rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, 15, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
}
}
if(m15rsi >= 70)
{
Alert("rsi 15 up "+m15rsi);
}
else
if(m15rsi <= 30)
{
Alert("rsi 15 down "+ m15rsi);
}
//---------------------------rsi m30 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
m30rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, 30, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
if(inicio)
{
while(m30rsi < 70 && m30rsi > 30)
{
i = i + 1;
m30rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, 30, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
}
}
if(m30rsi >= 70)
{
Alert("rsi 30 up " +m30rsi);
}
else
if(m30rsi <= 30)
{
Alert("rsi 30 down "+m30rsi);
}
//---------------------------rsi m60 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
m60rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
if(inicio)
{
while(m60rsi < 70 && m60rsi > 30)
{
i = i + 1;
m60rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
}
}
if(m60rsi >= 70)
{
Alert("rsi 60 up "+m60rsi);
}
else
if(m60rsi <= 30)
{
Alert("rsi 60 down "+m60rsi);
}
//---------------------------rsi h4 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
h4rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_H4, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
if(inicio)
{
while(h4rsi < 70 && h4rsi > 30)
{
i = i + 1;
h4rsi = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_H4, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
}
}
if(h4rsi >= 70)
{
Alert("rsi h4 up "+h4rsi);
}
else
if(h4rsi <= 30)
{
Alert("rsi h4 down "+h4rsi);
}
//---------------------------rsi DAY-----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
diarsi = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, 1);
if(inicio)
{
while(diarsi < 70 && diarsi > 30)
{
i = i + 1;
diarsi = iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i);
}
}
if(diarsi >= 70)
{
Alert("rsi dia up "+diarsi);
}
else
if(diarsi <= 30)
{
Alert("rsi dia down "+diarsi);
}
//---------------------------cci m5 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
m5cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_M5, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
if(inicio)
{
while(m5cci < 100 && m5cci > -100)
{
i = i + 1;
m5cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_M5, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
}
}
if(m5cci >= 100)
{
Alert("cci 5 up "+m5cci);
}
else
if(m5cci <= -100)
{
Alert("cci 5 down " +m5cci);
}
//---------------------------cci m15 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
m15cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
if(inicio)
{
while(m15cci < 100 && m15cci > -100)
{
i = i + 1;
m15cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
}
}
if(m15cci >= 100)
{
Alert("cci 15 up "+m15cci);
}
else
if(m15cci <= -100)
{
Alert("cci 15 down " +m15cci);
}
//---------------------------cci m30 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
m30cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_M30, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
if(inicio)
{
while(m30cci < 100 && m30cci > -100)
{
i = i + 1;
m30cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_M30, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
}
}
if(m30cci >= 100)
{
Alert("cci 30 up " +m30cci);
}
else
if(m30cci <= -100)
{
Alert("cci 30 down"+ m30cci);
}
//---------------------------cci m60 -----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
m60cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
if(inicio)
{
while(m60cci < 100 && m60cci > -100)
{
i = i + 1;
m60cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
}
}
if(m60cci >= 100)
{
Alert("cci 60 up "+m60cci);
}
else
if(m60cci <= -100)
{
Alert("cci 60 down "+ m60cci);
}
//---------------------------cci h4 -----------------------------------------------------
/* i = 1;
h4cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_H4, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
if(inicio)
{
i = 1;
while(h4cci < 100 && h4cci > -100)
{
Alert("i " + i + " " + h4cci);
i = i + 1;
h4cci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_H4, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
}
}
if(h4cci >= 100)
{
Alert("cci h4 up " +h4cci);
}
else
if(h4cci <= -100)
{
Alert("cci h4 down "+h4cci);
}
*/
//---------------------------cci day-----------------------------------------------------
i = 1;
diacci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
if(inicio)
{
while(diacci < 100 && diacci > -100)
{
i = i + 1;
diacci = iCCI(_Symbol, PERIOD_D1, 14, PRICE_TYPICAL, i);
}
}
if(diacci >= 100)
{
Alert("cci dia up "+ diacci);
}
else
if(diacci <= -100)
{
Alert("cci dia down "+ diacci);
}
if(a == 1000000)
return(0);
a = a + 1;
starting = false;
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsNewCandle()
{
static int BarsOnChart = 0;
if(Bars == BarsOnChart)
return (false);
BarsOnChart = Bars;
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
..Also it's very important to please provide the mq4 file as well so that I can adjust the linewidth to which I cannot do on the regular settings.