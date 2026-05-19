Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1224

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Adrian Auret:

Hallo Trader

Does anyone know where I can get a MTF indicator for the attached Bollitoucher indicator. This indicator shows every bar out of the bollinger band high or low in one TF only. I am looking for one on the M15 chart  with the H4 bollinger band. Can anyone help? It must show all bars that have gone out of the bollinger bands.  Thanks

bollitoucher_alerts+mtf nmc.mq4

 
Nagisa Unada:

bollitoucher_alerts+mtf nmc.mq4

Thank you very much, it looks liked it will do the job - Regards Adrian

 

Hello MAster!!!

Is it possible to get this indicator  in MTF mode ?

Tks in advance....

Files:
Plombiers.png  91 kb
plombiers.mq5  11 kb
 

MA Other TimeFrame Correct - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MA Other TimeFrame Correct - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The main window displays the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator from someone else's timeframe. In this case, the data from bar # 0 on a foreign timeframe redraws exactly those bars that are contained in it

 
Sergey Golubev:

MA Other TimeFrame Correct - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The main window displays the iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicator from someone else's timeframe. In this case, the data from bar # 0 on a foreign timeframe redraws exactly those bars that are contained in it

Next version of this MTF indicator:

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Two MA Other TimeFrame Filling Correct - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Two MA Other TimeFrame Filling Correct - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Development of the MA Other TimeFrame Correct version - now there are two indicators on the chart and the area between these indicators is filled

 

Hello, Can someone help me with Multi Time Frame Heiken Ashi Indicator for MT5. Would really appreciate it.

 

Is there a tutorial out there that goes in depth of how to convert or create a MTF based indicator?

I have seen various approaches in other folks code. I am curious if there is an  'best practice' or a recommend way to go about this.

Some code uses the ArrayCopySeries() function and some don't.

Thanks.
 
Mladen Rakic #:

Updated Pirson/Spearman correlation : pirsonampspearman_correlation-mtf_nmc.mq4

Originally it was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page364

Good afternoon Master Mladen Rakic, Would this indicator for Meta Trader 5 be exactly like this one? With the crossing of the averages in the overbought and below oversold? Thanks for listening

 

hello,

dose anyone have MTF SuperTrend indicator which can plot lines also.i found one but it doesn't plot lines {https://www.mql5.com/en/code/2382}

Multi-timeframe SuperTrend in the form of Pivot
Multi-timeframe SuperTrend in the form of Pivot
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator shows the current levels and direction of the Supertrend indicator on multiple timeframes.
 
Can I post compiled code only .ex5?
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