Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1223
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Use the version posted here : half trend nrp
Hi Mladen. Is there any possibility for an edit of your half-trend NRP version to allow negative amplitude values?
This creates faster transition signals in older versions. but of course they are repainting.
It would be really excellent to be able to stop using these older versions.
<ex4 files deleted>
Hi Mladen. Is there any possibility for an edit of your half-trend NRP version to allow negative amplitude values?
This creates faster transition signals in older versions. but of course they are repainting.
It would be really excellent to be able to stop using these older versions.
Sorry. I do not see any purpose of using future values for that indicator (and negative amplitude would do exactly that)
Sorry. I do not see any purpose of using future values for that indicator (and negative amplitude would do exactly that)
Thanks Mladen.
Have a look at the charts below on GBPUSD H4 below comparing the two (-1 Amplitude compared to +1)
You may lose a little on the trend following qualities but it's extremely useful for transition signals and reduces lag.
If you're a day trader using D1/H4 for directional bias you'll definitely appreciate these faster settings.
Anyway. I do hope you can reconsider unlocked amplitude as it would be great enhancement to an excellent indicator.
Please think carefully about what you want to post and post it once.
Don't keep editing your post. It is annoying that this topic keeps coming to the top.
Please think carefully about what you want to post and post it once.
Don't keep editing your post. It is annoying that this topic keeps coming to the top.
Apologies Keith I didn't realise it did that. Cheers
Hello Mladen,
can you please convert 4timeframe gann hi lo indicator to MT5?
thanks
is it possible to make this indicators default timeframe M5?
THANK YOU
Cheers MT5 Traders & Developers,
Any chance someone could code DynamicZone HeikinAshiIndicator to be MTF version please ?
I would prefer to use it with manual system. Indicator needs .DLL library to work as require for all DynamicZone indicators, but I assume
most of the experienced traders and developers have it so I wont post it since .DLL are high risk files if accepting fake one.
McLaren has post this .DLL in this forum several times. DynamicZone.DLL
Regards,
Mika
The original dynamiczone.dll was created and posted at then forex tsd forum, which later became a part of this site
You can find it here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876
Hallo Trader
Does anyone know where I can get a MTF indicator for the attached Bollitoucher indicator. This indicator shows every bar out of the bollinger band high or low in one TF only. I am looking for one on the M15 chart with the H4 bollinger band. Can anyone help? It must show all bars that have gone out of the bollinger bands. Thanks