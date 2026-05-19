Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1220

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there is good 

but if you added notification or email allert is excellent

thanks

 

Hello! I would like the help of you guys to fix this error ...
I'm new to progamating in MQL5.
Anyone who can help me thank you very much.
Thank you.

Bool erro

 
Fernando Teófilo:

Hello! I would like the help of you guys to fix this error ...
I'm new to progamating in MQL5.
Anyone who can help me thank you very much.
Thank you.


Fix your code since you obviously have unmatched {} or similar stuff

 


can anyone u make a %wpr - williams- into a mtf? 

and the same for the enclosed attached.


thx!

 
melco7:


can anyone u make a %wpr - williams- into a mtf? 

and the same for the enclosed attached.


thx!

how are you my friend

there is wpr% mtf

you can check

Files:
williamsr_mtf.mq4  5 kb
 
melco7:


can anyone u make a %wpr - williams- into a mtf? 

and the same for the enclosed attached.


thx!

Used the search feature found this.

 

Hello,


Please can someone make this indicator show arrow on chart?


thank you very much!

 
I would utterly grateful if one of clever guys can convert this indicator to multi time frame  indicator or show me how to do it.
Files:
ClearMethodHistogram.mq4  2 kb
 

<Deleted>

Moderator's note:

This is an English language forum.

Post in English please.

Files:
heiken_ashi_mtf_sw.mq4  6 kb
 
Adam Mohammed Kareem:

Dear Mladen

ask you to add a time frame for the index with a copy (HISTO)

Thank you sir

 

Hello


do you have version for this file with multitimeframe period options like - extern ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame  = PERIOD_CURRENT; ?

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