Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1217

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Dr Waleed Mahdy:

how are you all

please i need mtf williams %r indicator

any body can help

any body help me

 

Please can some one help put the following on this indicator  

1) Windows pop up alert

2) candle colour ( red for sell, blue for buy)  with vertical trade lines

3) histogram on a  seperate chart....Thanks

Plz i want this exact version of sidus worked on.....thank you sir
Files:
sidus_v.2SMALWMA.mq4  5 kb
 
bizzxplorezz:

Please can some one help put the following on this indicator  


Do not triple post.

I have deleted your other 2 posts.

 

Dear all,

I am not a coder and need help to copy all data value/buffer value for all the timeframes of indicator to a file.

Kindly forward the link/file if already in the forum/system.

Thanks in advance.

 
Please I need MTF stochastic indicator...
 
erised:
Please I need MTF stochastic indicator...
Files:
Stochastic_mtf.mq4  5 kb
 
Dr Waleed Mahdy:

any body help me

Files:
Wpr_mtf.mq4  4 kb
 
William Snyder:

i am very thanks

 

please 

if any body here have trend channele with mtf

thanks

 

Hello, if someone can put an alert on the screen and on the mobile device in this same indicator when rsi slowly crosses rsi fast, the alert that appears at the same time crossing and you can put arrows would appreciate

Regards, and thank you very much

Files:
MultiRSI.mq4  7 kb
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