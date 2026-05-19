Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1218

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mikver:

Please only post in English

 
May I request help from fellow coders to make this indicator MTF please? 
Thanks in advance
Files:
zb-cloudcandles01.mq4  12 kb
 

please convert This indicator as Multi-Timeframe. thanks

Files:
MACD_FIREBAS.mq4  12 kb
 
Mladen Rakic:

tirna

One was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180596/page3

The other was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180596

Have you found the legendary  ""mtf ma mq5" or Multi time frame moving average for Metatrader 5 "?

Ihave been desperately hunting for it,too....

Good luck to you and God bless us,pityful men......

 

Hi,

Can anyone code an indicator that will automatically identify an impulse of consecutive bullish candles or consecutive bear candles and issue a signal. All i need is for it to work only one currency pair that i have back tested for 2years and live tested for 6months.

Thanks in advance.

 
Dario75:

Hi, could someone convert the Macd Firebase indicator as Multi-Timeframe please?

it is badly repainting

 

Good article was published - 

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MTF indicators as the technical analysis tools

MTF indicators as the technical analysis tools

MTF indicators as the technical analysis tools

Most of traders agree that the current market state analysis starts with the evaluation of higher chart timeframes. The analysis is performed downwards to lower timeframes until the one, at which deals are performed. This analysis method seems to be a mandatory part of professional approach for successful trading. To perform multi-timeframe analysis, users often have to open several windows or switch between chart periods if the same set of instruments is used. Thus the preliminary analysis is performed.

 

Hello,


Please can someone make this indicator to MTF?


thank you very much

 
Mr. X:

Hello,


Please can someone make this indicator to MTF?


thank you very much

 

can someone make this indicator to mtf


thank you

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