Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1218
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Please only post in English
Thanks in advance
please convert This indicator as Multi-Timeframe. thanks
tirna
One was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180596/page3
The other was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180596
Have you found the legendary ""mtf ma mq5" or Multi time frame moving average for Metatrader 5 "?
Ihave been desperately hunting for it,too....
Good luck to you and God bless us,pityful men......
Hi,
Can anyone code an indicator that will automatically identify an impulse of consecutive bullish candles or consecutive bear candles and issue a signal. All i need is for it to work only one currency pair that i have back tested for 2years and live tested for 6months.
Thanks in advance.
Hi, could someone convert the Macd Firebase indicator as Multi-Timeframe please?
it is badly repainting
Good article was published -
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MTF indicators as the technical analysis tools
Most of traders agree that the current market state analysis starts with the evaluation of higher chart timeframes. The analysis is performed downwards to lower timeframes until the one, at which deals are performed. This analysis method seems to be a mandatory part of professional approach for successful trading. To perform multi-timeframe analysis, users often have to open several windows or switch between chart periods if the same set of instruments is used. Thus the preliminary analysis is performed.
Hello,
Please can someone make this indicator to MTF?
thank you very much
Hello,
Please can someone make this indicator to MTF?
thank you very much
can someone make this indicator to mtf
thank you