Keltner Channel - page 8
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Keltner Channel
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CodeBase
Hi. Anybody got Keltner Channel with deviation settings? I have keltner channel but unable to set the diviation. Any input would be grateful. Thanks.
May B it is Perfect indicator for MT4 > https://www.investoo.com/keltner-channels/
Hi,
KeltnerChannel with deviation factor is ready.
Igor
Hi can we have this in MT5, sorry I got here way too late into the future
Building and testing Keltner Channel trading systems
Building a Keltner Channel Indicator with Custom Canvas Graphics in MQL5