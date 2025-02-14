Keltner Channel - page 8

New comment
 

Keltner Channel

The forum

  1. Keltner Channel thread 

The articles

  1. Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies 
  2. A Universal Channel with the Graphical Interface 
  3. Calculating the Hurst exponent
  4. Building and testing Keltner Channel trading systems 
  5. Building a Keltner Channel Indicator with Custom Canvas Graphics in MQL5

CodeBase

  1. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5  
  2. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  3. Keltner Channels Set - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  4. Keltner Channel Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Keltner Channel HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  6. Fractal_Keltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  7. ColorKeltnerCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  8. XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  9. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  10. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  11. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  12. Keltner ATR Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  13. Keltner Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  14. Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex) - expert for MetaTrader 4
 
LazyForex:

Hi. Anybody got Keltner Channel with deviation settings? I have keltner channel but unable to set the diviation. Any input would be grateful. Thanks.

May B it is Perfect indicator for MT4 > https://www.investoo.com/keltner-channels/ 

Keltner Channels Indicator Explained | Investoo.com - Trading School, Brokers and Offers
Keltner Channels Indicator Explained | Investoo.com - Trading School, Brokers and Offers
  • ucinya
  • www.investoo.com
The Keltner Channels are a set of custom indicators which were introduced by Kester Cheltner in his book “How to Make Money in Commodities”. The original version of the Keltner channels was based on what Chester Keltner labelled the “10-Day Moving Average Trading Rule”. The channels have since been modified to add the 10-day SMA applied to the...
 
Igor Durkin:

Hi,

KeltnerChannel with deviation factor is ready.

Igor

Hi can we have this in MT5, sorry I got here way too late into the future

 

Building and testing Keltner Channel trading systems 

Building and testing Keltner Channel trading systems

The concept of volatility in the financial market is very important to understand and to make it work in your favor when you are trading in the market. The main purpose of this article is to help you save time by providing you with many test results for trading systems based on the concept of volatility using the Keltner Channel technical indicator to find out how it can work as part of your complete system to measure volatility or take action under certain conditions concerning this important concept.
Building and testing Keltner Channel trading systems
Building and testing Keltner Channel trading systems
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will try to provide trading systems using a very important concept in the financial market which is volatility. We will provide a trading system based on the Keltner Channel indicator after understanding it and how we can code it and how we can create a trading system based on a simple trading strategy and then test it on different assets.
 

Building a Keltner Channel Indicator with Custom Canvas Graphics in MQL5

Building a Keltner Channel Indicator with Custom Canvas Graphics in MQL5

In this article, we build a custom Keltner Channel indicator with advanced canvas graphics in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). The Keltner Channel calculates dynamic support and resistance levels using Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR) indicators, helping traders spot trend directions and potential breakouts.
Building a Keltner Channel Indicator with Custom Canvas Graphics in MQL5
Building a Keltner Channel Indicator with Custom Canvas Graphics in MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we build a Keltner Channel indicator with custom canvas graphics in MQL5. We detail the integration of moving averages, ATR calculations, and enhanced chart visualization. We also cover backtesting to evaluate the indicator’s performance for practical trading insights.
12345678
New comment