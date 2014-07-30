Join our fan page
Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex) - expert for MetaTrader 4
X-liquidex is an Impulsive/Volatility/Breakout EA.
It uses Range, Moving Averages and Keltner channel. It's logics are simple yet powerful.
It can best operate in time-frames that are below M30, but deep research and testings as well has to be made before it is used in the time frames.
Trade logics
Buy
- The prices should break above the keltner channels
- Candle stick should be Z pips long
- The prices should also be above the moving average
Sell
- The prices should break below the keltner channels
- Candle stick should be Z pips long
- The prices should also be below the moving average
Position management
- Break even after A pips
- Trailing stop after B pips
- Take profit after C pips
- Stop loss after the position goes against you by D pips
Pros
- It is highly profitable
- Most of it's trades have a high chance of materializing to profits
Cons
- Slippage is a challenge but due to it's high probability of winning trades as well as trading towards markets volatility is wins most of the time.
Consideration
When using it please do consider to minimize latency for better performance.
Your inputs will be highly appreciated as well as observations.
In case you need a premium version of it that has more volatility filters, you can reach us at info(at)sbginter.com
