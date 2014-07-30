Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex)

X-liquidex is an Impulsive/Volatility/Breakout EA.



It uses Range, Moving Averages and Keltner channel. It's logics are simple yet powerful.

It can best operate in time-frames that are below M30, but deep research and testings as well has to be made before it is used in the time frames.

Trade logics

Buy

The prices should break above the keltner channels

Candle stick should be Z pips long

The prices should also be above the moving average

Sell

The prices should break below the keltner channels

Candle stick should be Z pips long

The prices should also be below the moving average

Position management

Break even after A pips

Trailing stop after B pips

Take profit after C pips

Stop loss after the position goes against you by D pips

Pros

It is highly profitable

Most of it's trades have a high chance of materializing to profits

Cons

Slippage is a challenge but due to it's high probability of winning trades as well as trading towards markets volatility is wins most of the time.

Consideration

When using it please do consider to minimize latency for better performance.

Your inputs will be highly appreciated as well as observations.

In case you need a premium version of it that has more volatility filters, you can reach us at info(at)sbginter.com