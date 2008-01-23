CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Keltner ATR Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
31977
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Converted by : Dr. Gaines

The indicator of channel Keltnera.




Khaos Assault Khaos Assault

Indicator Khaos Assault2.

Camarilla AlertwFibs Camarilla AlertwFibs

This indicator shows support and resistance line same with camarilla indicator.

Guppy Mulitple Moving Average (Short) Guppy Mulitple Moving Average (Short)

Indicator Guppy Mulitple Moving Average (Short).

Maloma 4 vicont 1-2-3 Maloma 4 vicont 1-2-3

Indicator Maloma 4 vicont 1-2-3