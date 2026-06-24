Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) - page 80
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MrTools,
Thank you for posting TrendScalp system with the indicators. (There is no EA in the package though.)
I am still looking for the TrendScalping EA because I saw NewDigital's great results using the EA together with harmonic patterns.
Regards,Chrisstoff
Chrisstoff,
No Ea yet far as i know Newdigital was trading manually.
Chrisstoff, No Ea yet far as i know Newdigital was trading manually.
MrTools,
Yes, I also think he usually trades manually. But in post #752 he wrote:
- selected the pairs with all the patterns indicating uptrend or downtrend for almost all timeframes (started from H1 up to H12). I mean: if all unfinished patterns indicating uptrend only (or downtrend only) for those timeframes so I selected those pairs. I selected GBPUSD and AUDUSD as it was very clear situation that GBPUSD and AUDUSD will go to uptrend (based on patterns for H1 - H12 timeframes for those timeframes).
- After that I opened M1 scalping templates on Metatrader 4.
I used simplified version of Trendscalp system from simple elite section. For elite members - it is on this elite section post to download.It is very very simple scalping template using adaptive Gann High-Low activator jma Heiken Ashi arrows-1 indicator, MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator and VoltyChannel_Stop_v2.2_alerts indicator.
At the moment, I cannot access the Elite Section, so I thought the link NewDigital posted directs to an EA. This is why I asked him whether he could suggest a publicly available EA for trading the preliminary selected harmonic patterns by such an EA. Probably I was wrong and there is no TrendScalp EA there if it is a manual system.
Regards,
Chrisstoff
this is what i'm looking for when can we rely on an pattern that it will not dissapear or transform in another pattern?
Depends on market condition. If the price reverse at the D point, even though the patterns are not ideal. Sometimes price will move further up that makes harmonic patterns indicator re-calculate the D point, change to other patterns, or as you mentioned, the patterns might disappear just because it is not a valid anymore.
So i continue observed the EURUSD H2 chart, today the dashboard change the number from 25 to 40. XD harmonic ratio change from 0.719 to 0.786. So now our gartley patterns ratio are all in green, indicates it is the ideal pattern according to standard definition. Conclusion is the higher the numbers indicate from the dashboard about the patterns, the better quality of it.
I attached here again the harmonic diagram again, for the comparison of current patterns.
Matfx, thanks for the clarification!
Do you maybe have a clue about the little smiling faces in green and red and the eyelike thingies in green that are now under WW for EURUSD?
Anyhow this is a great tool and quite fun to play with.
Thanks everyone for making it available!
Eurjpym30
butterFly??
Matfx, thanks for the clarification!
Do you maybe have a clue about the little smiling faces in green and red and the eyelike thingies in green that are now under WW for EURUSD?
Anyhow this is a great tool and quite fun to play with.Thanks everyone for making it available!
Hi FloFri,
I will try to understand it, by watching the wolve wave pattern, just like what i did with the gartley pattern. I need to study the wolve wave again because i learned a few years back ago from our forum here. So for the time being i can't give you any clue what are the symbols all about. Sorry.
Yeah this tool is getting more interesting and fun once we know more about it.
By the way New Digital's Trendscalp system also interesting.
Finally got it working. Thanks for the help.
My findings from today, i used the 1 and 2 hour, and as you can see from the chart there were a number of patterns in progress indicating an upward move..
Which it did all day. I found they patterns update in real time, when they have finished they simply go off, making it easy to see.
So i continue observed the EURUSD H2 chart, today the dashboard change the number from 25 to 40. XD harmonic ratio change from 0.719 to 0.786. So now our gartley patterns ratio are all in green, indicates it is the ideal pattern according to standard definition. Conclusion is the higher the numbers indicate from the dashboard about the patterns, the better quality of it. I attached here again the harmonic diagram again, for the comparison of current patterns.
so we cannot rely on this patterns? how many bars has to past so we can consider a pattern established?
Matfx, thanks for your reply. I have been studying the same today. We will find out about the funny symbols gladly I figure
You are right about the scalping method by ND, I had it on the sides today as well, though I didn't actually follow it, but monitored it and it looked good.
A scalp based on the HWAFM as well, maybe it was a lucky day, but it was around 1000 (5 digit)pips on the EURUSD alone, with no losing trades.
I was only able to take 5 positions BTW due to other work, if you still can call that scalping, but to me it was, because of fast in, fast out.
So, so far so good, scalping likes patterns