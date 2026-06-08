Buying or Selling all 7 pairs - page 2

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How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 2): Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator 

Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator

The definition of a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is one Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs. This time we will use only 1 indicator, namely Parabolic SAR or iSAR in multi-timeframes starting from PERIOD_M15 to PERIOD_D1

Therefore, the aim is to fulfill the essential needs of traders who want efficient and effective trading robots, so by relying on the strengths, capabilities and facilities provided by the highly reliable MQL5, we can create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor which in this article uses Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR or iSAR Indicator.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 2): Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 2): Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator
  • www.mql5.com
The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair only from one symbol chart. This time we will use only 1 indicator, namely Parabolic SAR or iSAR in multi-timeframes starting from PERIOD_M15 to PERIOD_D1.
 

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 3): Added symbols prefixes and/or suffixes and Trading Time Session

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 3): Added symbols prefixes and/or suffixes and Trading Time Session

Several fellow traders sent emails or commented about how to use this Multi-Currency EA on brokers with symbol names that have prefixes and/or suffixes, and also how to implement trading time zones or trading time sessions on this Multi-Currency EA.

Therefore, on this occasion I will explain and create a function to be implemented in the EA in the previous article FXSAR_MTF_MCEA by adding an automatic detection function for broker symbols with prefixes and/or suffixes and Trading Time Zones.

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 3): Added symbols prefixes and/or suffixes and Trading Time Session
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 3): Added symbols prefixes and/or suffixes and Trading Time Session
  • www.mql5.com
Several fellow traders sent emails or commented about how to use this Multi-Currency EA on brokers with symbol names that have prefixes and/or suffixes, and also how to implement trading time zones or trading time sessions on this Multi-Currency EA.
 

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 4): Triangular moving average - Indicator Signals 

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 4): Triangular moving average - Indicator Signals

The definition of a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is one Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than one symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.

This time we will use only 1 indicator, namely Triangular moving average in multi-timeframes or single timeframe mode.
In this article, Expert Advisor signal calculations can be selected whether to activate multi-timeframes or activate single-timeframes.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 4): Triangular moving average — Indicator Signals
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 4): Triangular moving average — Indicator Signals
  • www.mql5.com
The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than one symbol pair only from one symbol chart. This time we will use only 1 indicator, namely Triangular moving average in multi-timeframes or single timeframe.
 

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 5):  Bollinger Bands On Keltner Channel - Indicators Signal

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 5): Bollinger Bands On Keltner Channel - Indicators Signal

The definition of a multi-currency Expert Advisor in this article is an Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders, for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.

In this article we will use signals from two indicators, in this case Bollinger Bands® On Keltner Channel.

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 5): Bollinger Bands On Keltner Channel — Indicators Signal
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 5): Bollinger Bands On Keltner Channel — Indicators Signal
  • www.mql5.com
The Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is an Expert Advisor or Trading Robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than one symbol pair from only one symbol chart. In this article we will use signals from two indicators, in this case Bollinger Bands® on Keltner Channel.
 

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines 

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines

Multi-currency Expert Advisor is an Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders, for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.
In this article we will use two RSI indicators with crossing signals, Fast RSI crossing with Slow RSI.

As has been proven in previous articles, we all know that multi-currency trading is already possible with the power, capabilities and facilities provided by MQL5, both in the trading terminal and in the strategy tester.

With the aim of meeting the important needs of traders who want an efficient and effective trading robot, so by relying on the power, capabilities and facilities provided by the very reliable MQL5, we can think of various ideas and strategies to create a simple multi-currency expert advisor, where in this article we will use Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines.

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines
  • www.mql5.com
The multi-currency expert advisor in this article is an expert advisor or trading robot that uses two RSI indicators with crossing lines, the Fast RSI which crosses with the Slow RSI.
 

Pair trading 

Pair trading

Currently, there are a huge number of trading strategies for every taste. All these strategies are aimed at making a profit. But making a profit is in one way or another connected with the risks - the greater the expected profit, the higher the risks. A logical question arises: is it possible to reduce trading risks to a minimum, while receiving small but stable profits? These conditions are met by pair trading.

Pair trading is a variery of statistical arbitrage first proposed by Jerry Bamberger in the 1980s. This trading strategy is market neutral, allowing traders to profit in almost any market condition. Pair trading is based on the assumption that the characteristics of interrelated financial instruments will return to their historical averages after a temporary deviation.

Pair trading
Pair trading
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will consider pair trading, namely what its principles are and if there are any prospects for its practical application. We will also try to create a pair trading strategy.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines 

Multi-currency Expert Advisor is an Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders, for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.
In this article we will use two RSI indicators with crossing signals, Fast RSI crossing with Slow RSI.

As has been proven in previous articles, we all know that multi-currency trading is already possible with the power, capabilities and facilities provided by MQL5, both in the trading terminal and in the strategy tester.

With the aim of meeting the important needs of traders who want an efficient and effective trading robot, so by relying on the power, capabilities and facilities provided by the very reliable MQL5, we can think of various ideas and strategies to create a simple multi-currency expert advisor, where in this article we will use Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines.

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 7): ZigZag with Awesome Oscillator Indicators Signal

How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 7): ZigZag with Awesome Oscillator Indicators Signal

The Multi-currency Expert Advisor is a automated trading that can open, close, and manage orders for more than one symbol pair from a single symbol chart.
This article focuses on the Expert Advisor trading for 30 pairs and using the ZigZag indicator, which is filtered with the Awesome Oscillator or filters each other's signals.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 7): ZigZag with Awesome Oscillator Indicators Signal
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 7): ZigZag with Awesome Oscillator Indicators Signal
  • www.mql5.com
The multi-currency expert advisor in this article is an expert advisor or automated trading that uses ZigZag indicator which are filtered with the Awesome Oscillator or filter each other's signals.
 

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 1): Collaboration of several trading strategies

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 1): Collaboration of several trading strategies

During my working activities, I had to deal with various trading strategies. As a rule, EAs implement only one trading idea. The difficulties of ensuring stable collaboration of many EAs on one terminal usually force us to select only a small number of the best ones. But it is still a pity to throw away completely workable strategies for this reason. How can we make them work together?
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 1): Collaboration of several trading strategies
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 1): Collaboration of several trading strategies
  • www.mql5.com
There are quite a lot of different trading strategies. So, it might be useful to apply several strategies working in parallel to diversify risks and increase the stability of trading results. But if each strategy is implemented as a separate Expert Advisor (EA), then managing their work on one trading account becomes much more difficult. To solve this problem, it would be reasonable to implement the operation of different trading strategies within a single EA.
 

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 2): Transition to virtual positions of trading strategies 

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 2): Transition to virtual positions of trading strategies

In the previous article, we started developing a multi-currency EA that works simultaneously with various trading strategies. At the first stage there were only two different strategies. They represented the implementation of the same trading idea, worked on the same trading instrument (symbol) and chart period (timeframe). They differed from each other only in the numerical values of the parameters.

We are now only interested in testing the suitability of this approach, and not the efficiency of its implementation. Therefore, within the framework of this article, we will try to develop at least some working implementation of this approach, which later will help us build a more beautiful one from an architectural point of view since we will already have knowledge on how to avoid mistakes.
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 2): Transition to virtual positions of trading strategies
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 2): Transition to virtual positions of trading strategies
  • www.mql5.com
Let's continue developing a multi-currency EA with several strategies working in parallel. Let's try to move all the work associated with opening market positions from the strategy level to the level of the EA managing the strategies. The strategies themselves will trade only virtually, without opening market positions.
 

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 3): Architecture revision

In the previous articles, we started developing a multi-currency EA that works simultaneously with various trading strategies. The solution provided in the second article is already significantly different from the one presented in the first one. This indicates that we are still in search of the best options.

Let's try to look at the developed system as a whole, abstracting from the small details of the implementation, in order to understand ways to improve it. To do this, let us trace the albeit short, but still noticeable evolution of the system.

Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 3): Architecture revision
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 3): Architecture revision
  • www.mql5.com
We have already made some progress in developing a multi-currency EA with several strategies working in parallel. Considering the accumulated experience, let's review the architecture of our solution and try to improve it before we go too far ahead.
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