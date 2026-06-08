Buying or Selling all 7 pairs - page 2
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How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 2): Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR Indicator
The definition of a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is one Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs. This time we will use only 1 indicator, namely Parabolic SAR or iSAR in multi-timeframes starting from PERIOD_M15 to PERIOD_D1Therefore, the aim is to fulfill the essential needs of traders who want efficient and effective trading robots, so by relying on the strengths, capabilities and facilities provided by the highly reliable MQL5, we can create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor which in this article uses Indicator Signals: Multi Timeframe Parabolic SAR or iSAR Indicator.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 3): Added symbols prefixes and/or suffixes and Trading Time Session
Several fellow traders sent emails or commented about how to use this Multi-Currency EA on brokers with symbol names that have prefixes and/or suffixes, and also how to implement trading time zones or trading time sessions on this Multi-Currency EA.
Therefore, on this occasion I will explain and create a function to be implemented in the EA in the previous article FXSAR_MTF_MCEA by adding an automatic detection function for broker symbols with prefixes and/or suffixes and Trading Time Zones.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 4): Triangular moving average - Indicator Signals
The definition of a Multi-Currency Expert Advisor in this article is one Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than one symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.This time we will use only 1 indicator, namely Triangular moving average in multi-timeframes or single timeframe mode.
In this article, Expert Advisor signal calculations can be selected whether to activate multi-timeframes or activate single-timeframes.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 5): Bollinger Bands On Keltner Channel - Indicators Signal
The definition of a multi-currency Expert Advisor in this article is an Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders, for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.
In this article we will use signals from two indicators, in this case Bollinger Bands® On Keltner Channel.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines
Multi-currency Expert Advisor is an Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders, for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.
In this article we will use two RSI indicators with crossing signals, Fast RSI crossing with Slow RSI.
As has been proven in previous articles, we all know that multi-currency trading is already possible with the power, capabilities and facilities provided by MQL5, both in the trading terminal and in the strategy tester.
With the aim of meeting the important needs of traders who want an efficient and effective trading robot, so by relying on the power, capabilities and facilities provided by the very reliable MQL5, we can think of various ideas and strategies to create a simple multi-currency expert advisor, where in this article we will use Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines.
Pair trading
Currently, there are a huge number of trading strategies for every taste. All these strategies are aimed at making a profit. But making a profit is in one way or another connected with the risks - the greater the expected profit, the higher the risks. A logical question arises: is it possible to reduce trading risks to a minimum, while receiving small but stable profits? These conditions are met by pair trading.
Pair trading is a variery of statistical arbitrage first proposed by Jerry Bamberger in the 1980s. This trading strategy is market neutral, allowing traders to profit in almost any market condition. Pair trading is based on the assumption that the characteristics of interrelated financial instruments will return to their historical averages after a temporary deviation.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 6): Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines
Multi-currency Expert Advisor is an Expert Advisor or trading robot that can trade (open orders, close orders and manage orders, for example: Trailing Stop Loss and Trailing Profit) for more than 1 symbol pair from only one symbol chart, where in this article Expert Advisor will trade for 30 pairs.
In this article we will use two RSI indicators with crossing signals, Fast RSI crossing with Slow RSI.
As has been proven in previous articles, we all know that multi-currency trading is already possible with the power, capabilities and facilities provided by MQL5, both in the trading terminal and in the strategy tester.
With the aim of meeting the important needs of traders who want an efficient and effective trading robot, so by relying on the power, capabilities and facilities provided by the very reliable MQL5, we can think of various ideas and strategies to create a simple multi-currency expert advisor, where in this article we will use Two RSI indicators cross each other's lines.
How to create a simple Multi-Currency Expert Advisor using MQL5 (Part 7): ZigZag with Awesome Oscillator Indicators Signal
This article focuses on the Expert Advisor trading for 30 pairs and using the ZigZag indicator, which is filtered with the Awesome Oscillator or filters each other's signals.
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 1): Collaboration of several trading strategies
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 2): Transition to virtual positions of trading strategies
We are now only interested in testing the suitability of this approach, and not the efficiency of its implementation. Therefore, within the framework of this article, we will try to develop at least some working implementation of this approach, which later will help us build a more beautiful one from an architectural point of view since we will already have knowledge on how to avoid mistakes.
Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 3): Architecture revision
In the previous articles, we started developing a multi-currency EA that works simultaneously with various trading strategies. The solution provided in the second article is already significantly different from the one presented in the first one. This indicates that we are still in search of the best options.
Let's try to look at the developed system as a whole, abstracting from the small details of the implementation, in order to understand ways to improve it. To do this, let us trace the albeit short, but still noticeable evolution of the system.