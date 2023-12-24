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Candle ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Candle ZigZag is an indicator which changes its leg if a candlestick color changes
It supports Period of 1 while default ZigZag in Example folder does not work for period 1.
it helps trader to analyze chart in flat mode unlike line chart which has curve in price movement. Close mode can be enabled disabled.
Line chart vs Candle ZigZag with close mode = true
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