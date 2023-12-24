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Indicators

Candle ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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Candle ZigZag is an indicator which changes its leg if a candlestick color changes

It supports Period of 1 while default ZigZag in Example folder does not work for period 1.

it helps trader to analyze chart in flat mode unlike line chart which has curve in price movement. Close mode can be enabled disabled.

Line chart vs Candle ZigZag with close mode = true


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