Is there ZigZag indicator in which the candle in which the calculation begins can be set manually?
Taras Slobodyanik:
why not?
Do you have the indicator? I'm actually more interested in using any of the candles as the starting point. i just gave beginning of month as an example.
I don't want the indicator to hide zigzag lines before the the set candle, the indicator should start the calculation from a certain candle.
Thanks
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Hi,
ZigZag indicator by default starts its calculation from the first candle.
Is there a modified indicator in which the starting candle can be set on the chart.
For example, maybe the indicator starts calculation from 1st day of the month in daily chart instead of the usual first candle in chart.
Thanks for the help.