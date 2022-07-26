McDonald's - page 2

New comment
 

============

Stock Market

  1. Stock Market A To Z: 26 Names, Themes And Trends To Watch thread
  2. MT5 for stock market thread
  3. The Worst Stocks Of 2016, 2017, 2018, and more thread
  4. The Best Stocks Of 2016, 2017, 2018, and more thread
  5. Forecast and levels for Bitcoin/USD thread
  6. Forecast and levels for S&P 500 thread
  7. Forecast and levels for Dax Index thread
  8. Forecast and levels for CAC 40 thread
  9. Forecast and levels for Nikkei thread
  10. Forecast and levels for Dow Jones Industrial Average thread
  11. Forecast and levels for Hang Seng Index (HSI) thread
  12. Apple thread
  13. McDonald's thread 
  14. Google thread

============

 

McDonald's - daily ranging within "golden cross" reversal area for the possible bullish reversal; 162.27 is the key

The price is within 50 SMA/200 SMA "golden cross" reversal area waitingg for the direction of the strong trend to be started, and within the following support/resistance levels:

  • 162.27 resistance level located abpbe 200 SMA and near velow 50 SMA in the bullish reversal to be started, and
  • 158.34 support level located near and below 50 SMA/200 SMA "golden cross" area for the daily bearish trend to be resumed. 
McDonald's
  • If the price will break 162.27 resistance level on close daily bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
  • if price will break 158.34 support so the bearish market condition will be resumed.
  • if not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Resistance
 Support
162.27158.34
N/AN/A
N/AN/A
The Strategy: watch close price to break 162.27 resistance level for possible buy trade. Alternateve - watch price to break 158.34 support level for possible sell trade.


==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

"Golden cross occurred when the 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. As this pattern holds you are buying weakness to the 200-day simple moving averages. The 50-day is in blue on the charts and the 200-day is in green." - from this article.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.18 09:24

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) - "We estimate Delivery Sales to reach about 8.6% of Total Revenue as of 2021" (based on the article)


The weekly share price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish market condition for the ranging within 190.8 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 169 support level for the secondary correction to the bearish reversal will be started.
Most likely scenario: bullish trend with ranging within the levels.

McDonald’s share price by Metatrader 5

  • "McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) reported a strong quarter Q3 beating consensus expectations, with revenues at $5.37 billion and earnings at $2.10 per share. Global comparable sales increased by 4.2%. The company’s long-term goal is for 95% of McDonald’s restaurants to be owned by franchisees and this is expected to be completed by the year 2021. This strategy has helped the company cut costs and thus improve margins, and consequently, their earnings. The company is expected to continue its strong performance for the 4th Quarter and finish the year strongly."
  • "We estimate Delivery Sales to reach about 8.6% of Total Revenue as of 2021. This is on the back of the assumption that Delivery will be available in about 50% of the Total stores and it will contribute nearly 17% of the Revenue from that store. Thus, according to our estimates, Delivery Sales would be contributing approximately 9% of overall revenue by 2021."

============

The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.22 11:55

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) - weekly ranging to be ready for the bullish reversal; 202 resistance is the key with 218 as a target (based on the article)


McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) weekly Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "McDonald's Corporation (MCD) shares rose about 2% during pre-market trading on Tuesday after the company reported a better-than-expected drop in comparable sales between late March and May. The iconic restaurant chain reported a 29.8% drop in comparable sales over the COVID-19-impacted period, consisting of a 12% drop in the United States, a 53.4% drop in operated international markets, and a 26.1% drop in licensed international markets. The company expects to invest about $200 million through an incremental marketing contribution across the United States and international operated markets to accelerate the recovery and drive growth. In addition, McDonald's is providing additional targeted financial support to some franchisee organizations that have been negatively affected across its system."
  • "From a technical standpoint, McDonald's stock rebounded from trendline support and the 50-day moving average at around $182.82 this week. The relative strength index (RSI) remains at moderate levels with a reading of 52.61, but the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is still at risk of a bearish crossover. These indictors suggest a lot of ongoing uncertainty surrounding future price direction. Traders should watch for a high-volume rebound from trendline support and the 50-day moving average at $182.82. If the stock breaks out, traders could see a move toward upper trendline resistance at around $206.00. If the stock breaks down, traders could see a move to retest reaction lows of around $168.00 over the coming sessions, although the intermediate-term trend remains bullish at the moment."

============

The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.05 15:50

Intra-Day Fundamentals - McDonalds, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2021-11-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 312K
  • forecast data is 455K
  • actual data is 531K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

==========

From official report :

  • Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 531,000 in October, and the unemployment rate edged down by 0.2 percentage point to 4.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing. Employment in public education declined over the month.


==========

McDonald's : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

McDonald's : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.07.26 13:19

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) - ranging for direction of the strong trend to be started; 256 is the key (based on the article)


The weekly share priceis on ranging within and around Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started. The price is testing resistance level at 256 for the primary bullish trend to be resumed. Alternatively, the price will be on secondary ranging waiting for direction.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) chart by Metatrader 5

  • "McDonald’s stock (NYSE: MCD), a restaurant chain consisting of more than 40,000 mostly franchised stores, is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 26. MCD’s stock looks fairly priced due to revenues and earnings likely matching expectations in its results."

============

The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


12
New comment