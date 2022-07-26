McDonald's - page 2
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Stock Market
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McDonald's - daily ranging within "golden cross" reversal area for the possible bullish reversal; 162.27 is the key
The price is within 50 SMA/200 SMA "golden cross" reversal area waitingg for the direction of the strong trend to be started, and within the following support/resistance levels:
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
"Golden cross occurred when the 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating that higher prices lie ahead. As this pattern holds you are buying weakness to the 200-day simple moving averages. The 50-day is in blue on the charts and the 200-day is in green." - from this article.
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.01.18 09:24McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) - "We estimate Delivery Sales to reach about 8.6% of Total Revenue as of 2021" (based on the article)
The weekly share price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish market condition for the ranging within 190.8 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing and 169 support level for the secondary correction to the bearish reversal will be started.
Most likely scenario: bullish trend with ranging within the levels.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.22 11:55McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) - weekly ranging to be ready for the bullish reversal; 202 resistance is the key with 218 as a target (based on the article)
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.05 15:50
Intra-Day Fundamentals - McDonalds, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/JPY: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2021-11-05 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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McDonald's : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.07.26 13:19McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) - ranging for direction of the strong trend to be started; 256 is the key (based on the article)
The weekly share priceis on ranging within and around Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started. The price is testing resistance level at 256 for the primary bullish trend to be resumed. Alternatively, the price will be on secondary ranging waiting for direction.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: