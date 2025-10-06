Press review - page 467
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Japanese Yen Q1 2017 Forecast - Japanese Yen Poised to Gain Further For Three Key Reasons (based on the article)
Fundamental Analysis
Technical Analysis
Gold (XAU/USD) Q1 2017 Forecast - Gold Weakness to Subside With Fed on Hold in First-Half of 2017 (based on the article)
Fundamental Analysis
Technical Analysis
Oil Q1 2017 Forecast - The Real Power of OPEC Will Be Revealed in Q1 2017 (based on the article)
Fundamental Analysis
Technical Analysis
DAX Q1 2017 Fundamental Forecast: Bullish (based on the article)
Fundamental Analysis
CAC 40 Q1 2017 Fundamental Forecast: Bearish (based on the article)
Fundamental Analysis
S&P 500 Q1 2017 Fundamental Forecast: Neutral (based on the article)
Fundamental Analysis
Nikkei Q1 2017 Fundamental Forecast: Bullish (based on the article)
Fundamental Analysis
AUD/USD Q1 2017 Forecast (based on the article)
Australian Dollar to US Dollar forecast for January 2017.
"The forecast for beginning of January 0.72. Maximum rate 0.73, while minimum 0.71. Averaged rate for month 0.72. The exchange rate at the end 0.72, change for January 0.00%."
AUD to USD forecast for February 2017.
"The forecast for beginning of February 0.72. Maximum rate 0.74, while minimum 0.72. Averaged rate for month 0.73. The exchange rate at the end 0.73, change for February 1.39%."
Australian Dollar to US Dollar forecast for March 2017.
"The forecast for beginning of March 0.73. Maximum rate 0.73, while minimum 0.71. Averaged rate for month 0.72. The exchange rate at the end 0.72, change for March -1.37%."
NZD/USD Q1 2017 Forecast (based on the article)
NZ Dollar to US Dollar forecast for January 2017.
"The forecast for beginning of January 0.69. Maximum rate 0.69, while minimum 0.67. Averaged rate for month 0.68. The exchange rate at the end 0.68, change for January -1,45%."
NZD to USD forecast for February 2017.
"The forecast for beginning of February 0.68. Maximum rate 0.69, while minimum 0.67. Averaged rate for month 0.68. The exchange rate at the end 0.68, change for February 0,00%."
NZ Dollar to US Dollar forecast for March 2017.
"The forecast for beginning of March 0.68. Maximum rate 0.69, while minimum 0.67. Averaged rate for month 0.68. The exchange rate at the end 0.68, change for March 0,00%."
Hang Seng Index Q1 2017 Forecast (based on the article)