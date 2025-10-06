Press review - page 430
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EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German Retail Sales and 9 pips range price movement
2016-08-30 08:30 GMT | [EUR - German Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - German Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles and gas stations.
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Compared with the previous year, turnover in retail trade was in the first seven months 2016 in real terms 1.7% and in nominal terms 1.9% larger than in in the corresponding period of the previous year.
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EUR/USD M5: 9 pips range price movement by BoE Mortgage Approvals news event
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD: ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
2016-08-31 12:15 GMT | [USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change] = Estimated change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry and government.
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EUR/USD M5: 6 pips range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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GBP/USD M5: 17 pips range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
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AUD/USD M5: 12 pips range price movement by ADP Non-Farm Employment Change news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Retail Sales and 23 pips range price movement
2016-09-01 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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AUD/USD M5: 23 pips range price movement by Australian Retail Sales news event
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Manufacturing PMI and 30 pips range price movement
2016-09-01 01:00 GMT | [CNY - Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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USD/CNH M5: 30 pips range price movement by China Manufacturing PMI news event
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ISM Manufacturing PMI and 43 pips range price movement
2016-09-01 14:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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EUR/USD M5: 43 pips range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news event
Play Oil Game: Infuriating News (based on the article)
Brent Crude oil is on intra-day bearish breakdown by crossing 100 SMA/200 SMA levels to below for the reversal of the price movement to the primary bearish market condition.
If H4 price breaks 45.30 support level to below so the bearish breakdown will be continuing.
If H4 price breaks 48.01 resistance level to above on close bar so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the level.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: post-Brexit forecasts (adapted from the article)
The daily price is located below Ichimoku cloud in the primary ebarish area of the chart. The price is testing 1.3317 resistance level to above with the bear market rally for the ranging rally to be started within the primary bearish market condition. Alternative, if the price breaks 1.3058 support level to below so the primary bearish trend will be resumed.
The price is unlikely to be dropped to be below 1.2795 in the real post-Brexit situation so the most likely scenario is the following: the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
Trading News Events: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (adapted from dailyfx)
Bullish USD Trade: NFP Expands 180K or Greater
Bearish USD Trade: U.S. Job/Wage growth Disappoints
- "Need red, five-minute candle following the print to consider a short EUR/USD position."
- "If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located between 100 SMA and 200 SMA for the ranging market condition waiting for the direction for the bullish trend to be resumed or to the bearish reversal to be started within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bullish market condition.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and NZD/USD: Non-Farm Payrolls
2016-09-02 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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"Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 151,000 in August, and the unemployment rate remained at 4.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Employment continued to trend up in several service-providing industries."
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EUR/USD M5: 91 pips price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news event
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USD/JPY M5: 62 pips price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news event
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AUD/USD M5: 58 pips price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news event
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NZD/USD M5: 65 pips price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news event
Weekly Outlook: 2016, September 04 - September 11 (based from the article)
Kuroda’s speech, Rate decision in Australia, Canada the EU, Employment data in the US and Canada as well as US Crude Oil Inventories. These are the highlights of this week.