Press review - page 426
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Trading News Events: U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) (adapted from the article)
Bullish USD Trade
Bearish USD Trade
- "Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EUR/USD trade."
- "Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction."
Daily price is located above 200-day SMA in the bullish area of the chart. The price is breaking 100-day SMA to above from the ranging area to the bullish trend to be resumed. RSI indicator is estimating the bullish market condition to be continuing.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Consumer Price Index and 54 pips price movement
2016-08-16 08:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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GBP/USD M5: 54 pips price movement by U.K. Consumer Price Index news event
DAX Index Technical Analysis: daily bullish ranging within narrow levels waiting for breakout/breakdown (adapted from the article)
Daily price is on primary bullish market condition: price is testing 10,739.3/10,803.8 support levels to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 10,407.8 support level so the local downtrend as the secondary correction within the primary bullish trend will be started.
- "The mutli-week rally in the DAX is showing signs of momentum slowing,
with the net change amounting to basically zero since shooting higher by
2.5% last Tuesday. Yesterday’s small reversal day created a little
doubt heading into today, but no significant resistance has yet been
met, so the minor decline off yesterday’s highs looks likely to be
short-lived before another push higher takes shape."
- "The area around 10900 is targeted before a more meaningful decline may
set in; 10876 represents the 12/29 high, while not far above lies the
upper parallel to the trend-line extending off the 2/11 low under the
6/24 ‘Brexit’ mini-crash low. Trend-line support below 10600 is viewed as the next best spot to look
for the DAX to turn higher. If it doesn’t, then support should come in
around the April peak just beneath 10500. If the advance is to continue
towards the next objective surrounding 10900, then the DAX shouldn’t
fall much beneath the April high."
If the price breaks 9,666.1 support level to below so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If the price breaks 10,803.8 resistance level so the price bullish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bullish
2016-08-16 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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EUR/USD M5: 60 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news event
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GBP/USD M5: 71 pips range price movement by U.S. Consumer Price Index news event
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Jobless Rate and 41 pips price movement
2016-08-16 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Unemployment Rate]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous quarter.
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From Scoop article: NZ jobless rate falls to 5.1% under new methodology
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NZD/USD M5: 41 pips price movement by New Zealand Jobless Rate news event
Trading News Events: Trading the News: U.K. Jobless Claims Change (adapted from the article)
Bullish USD Trade
Bearish USD Trade
- "Need green, five-minute candle following the print to consider a long GBP/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors buying sterling, long GBP/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bearish area of the chart. The price is on ranging within the narrow support/resistance levels waiting for the direction of the bearish trend to be continuing or the seconary bear market rally to be starte.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Jobless Claims and 58 pips range price movement
2016-08-17 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Jobless Claims]
if actual < forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Jobless Claims] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
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GBP/USD M5: 58 pips range price movement by U.K. Jobless Claims news event
AUD/USD Ahead of Employment Data - intra-day bearish; daily breakdown with correction (adapted from the article)
"The AUD/USD continues to decline from yesterday’s high at .7749. This move in price has been guided by a descending trendline, which is drawn below by connecting a series of swing highs over the last two trading sessions. Aussie traders should continue to monitor this line ahead of today’s employment data as an ongoing point of resistance. Expectations for AUD Employment Change (July) figures are set at 10k, and any deviation from this value may result in a significant shift in the short term pricing of the AUD/USD."
M15 price is on bearish market condition for 0.7614 support level to be testing together with ascending triangle pattern to below for the bearish trend to be continuing. If the price breaks 0.7614 support level to below on close M15 bar so the bearish breakdown will be resumed, otherwise - ranging bearish within the levels.
D1 price located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is started with the secondary correction on open daily bar for now with Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator which is crossing the price to below for the good possible breakdown.
"The AUD/USD can currently be seen trading to new daily lows at .7615. The Grid Sight Index (GSI) is currently highlighting a short term downtrend, with the pair printing a series of lower lows in early trading. After reviewing 23,227,069 pricing points, GSI has indicated that price action has continued to decline 21 pips or more in 46% of the 13 matching historical events. Today’s primary bearish distribution is found at .7596. A move through this point would place the AUD/USD at both new weekly and daily lows."
SUMMARY : daily correction within the bullish
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GBP/USD: FOMC Meeting Minutes
2016-08-17 18:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.
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Fed minutes: Some FOMC voters thought a rate hike may be needed soon (based on CNBC article)
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EUR/USD M5: 53 pips range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news event
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GBP/USD M5: 82 pips range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and 63 pips price movement
2016-08-18 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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AUD/USD M5: 63 pips price movement by Australian Employment Change news event