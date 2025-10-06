Press review - page 435
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Waiting For The Fed FOMC Meeting (based on the Forbes article)
"It’s hard to fault investors if they feel the same way this year about the Federal Reserve, which originally signaled a series of rate hikes in 2016 but keeps ending its meetings without changing interest rates. That’s the expectation again as the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, but what the Fed says after the meeting may bear close watching. With expectations growing for a possible rate hike in December, investors might want to stay on the lookout for any more evidence of hawkish sentiment in the Fed’s words."
"So the question is less what will the Fed do this coming week, and more what might the Fed say in its post-meeting statement Wednesday afternoon. After Friday’s Consumer Price Index data for August showed a bigger than expected 0.3% rise in core CPI, the market turned lower, apparently out of concern that a higher inflation reading could play into the Fed’s decision making, perhaps resulting in a more hawkish statement. But trading could be slow in the early part of the week as many investors may seek to avoid risk ahead of and during the Fed meeting. That was already evident to some extent in slow trading Friday."
Week Ahead: Get Ready For A Pivotal Week For Markets - Credit Agricole (based on the article)
USD/JPY H4 timeframe
The price is located near and above 200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart and below 100 SMA for the ranging market condition. The price is trying to break 100 SMA together with symmetric triangle pattern to above for the price to be reversed from the ranging bullish to the primary bullish trend. Alterbative, if the price breaks 101.73 support level to below so the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
SUMMARY : ranging
S&P 500 Technical Analysis 2016, 18.09 - 25.09: inside Ichimoku cloud for the bearish reversal or bullish trend to be resumed (adapted from the article)
Daily price broke of the border of Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition. The price was bounced from 2106.75 support level to above for the bullish ranging to be started within Ichimoku cloud.
"The market is off the lows, but still poorly postured with another possible lower high in the works (most visible on the intra-day time-frame). But there is also a higher low, too. The lower high, higher low could further contract towards a wedge, which would be inviting as it will likely lead to a tradeable breakout at some point. Still sitting in the one more leg lower camp at this time, but not willing to go too far out on a limb with this bias just yet."
If D1 price breaks 2106.75 support level on close bar so the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
If D1 price breaks 2191.25 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : breakdownTREND : ranging
EURUSD Price Action Outlook: Breaking Lower (based on the article)
Daily price is on testing 1.1149 support level to below for the reversal to the primary bearish market condition.
The price is located within 100 SMA/200 SMA for the breaking the 200-day SMA together with descending triangle pattern to below for the bearish condition. Alternative, if the price breaks 1.1283 resistance to above so the bullish trend will be resumed.
SUMMARY : correction to the possible bearish reversal
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and 18 pips price movement
2016-09-20 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
[AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the RBA Reserve Bank Board's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on where to set interest rates.
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From ABC News article:
"Interest rates are likely to remain on hold in the foreseeable future, with the Reserve Bank of Australia flagging that growth remains in line with expectations, and the RBA remains unperturbed by the housing market."
"Taking into account the recent data, and having eased monetary policy at its May and August meetings, the Board judged the current stance of monetary policy was consistent with sustainable growth in the Australian economy and achieving the inflation target over time," the Board said in its minutes.
"The Reserve Bank has an inflation target of between 2 to 3 per cent, and the rate cuts in May and August were prompted by weak inflation figures in the March and June quarters."
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AUD/USD M5: 18 pips price movement by RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes news event
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is near and below 100 SMA/200 SMA for 1.1197 resistance level to be tested for the bullish reversal. The price is located within the following support/resistance levels:
The symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the p[rice to be broken to the direction of the trend.
- 1.1197 resistance level located near 100 SMA/200 SMA in the beginning of the bullish trend to be started, and
- 1.1150 support level located below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the beginning of the bearish trend to be resumed.
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for EUR/USD to be on bearish condition with the strong support level to be around 1.1100 for example:
"We turned bearish EUR yesterday but indicated that any decline is expected to encounter solid support at 1.1100. In other words, the downside potential appears to be limited. That said, the outlook for EUR is deemed as bearish until there is a break above 1.1240."
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and AUD/USD: U.S. Residential Building Permits
2016-09-20 12:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From Business Insider article:
U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in August as building activity declined broadly after two straight months of solid increases, but a rebound in permits for single-family dwellings suggested demand for housing remained intact.
Groundbreaking decreased 5.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.14 million units, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. July's starts were unrevised at a 1.21 million-unit pace.
Permits for future construction slipped 0.4 percent to a 1.14 million-unit rate last month as approvals for the volatile multi-family homes segment tumbled 7.2 percent to a 402,000 unit-rate. Permits for single-family homes, the largest segment of the market, surged 3.7 percent to a 737,000-unit pace.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts falling to a 1.19 million-unit pace last month and building permits rising to a 1.17 million-unit rate.
==========EUR/USD M5: 11 pips range price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
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USD/CAD M5: 20 pips price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
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AUD/USD M5: 13 pips price movement by U.S. Building Permits news events
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Canada Gov Poloz Speaks and 32 pips range price movement
2016-09-20 16:50 GMT | [CAD - BoC Gov Poloz Speaks]
[CAD - BoC Gov Poloz Speaks] = Speech at the Chartered Financial Analysts Society, Quebec.
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"It’s time to conclude. What I’ve tried to do today is be clear about the forces that have brought about this period of ultra-low interest rates and help identify the implications. While monetary policy actions played a role in the decline of interest rates, the Bank sets its policy rate to meet its primary mission: returning inflation sustainably to target, thus helping to get the economy back to full output. In this sense, ultra-low interest rates are a symptom of the conditions we face, conditions that we believe are improving over time."
"But some of the forces leading to low interest rates will persist for a long time, so we need to prepare for lower for longer. Individuals need to plan for retirement with different assumptions about longevity, interest rates and growth. Businesses need to make sure their expectations about investment returns reflect the current and likely future reality and reconfigure their investment plans accordingly. And policy-makers need to make sure they are working to increase the economy’s potential output and reduce uncertainty—whether economic, political or regulatory—that may be holding back investment."
"What the Bank can, and will, continue to do is to provide certainty about the future value of money through inflation control. Together, we can make the necessary adjustments and boost confidence that will foster the economic growth we all want to see."
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USD/CAD M5: 32 pips range price movement by Bank of Canada Gov Poloz Speaks news event
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of Japan Policy Rate and 134 pips price movement
2016-09-21 04:18 GMT | [JPY - BoJ Policy Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - BoJ Policy Rate] = Interest rate levied on excess current account balances held at the BOJ.
==========From CNBC article: Bank of Japan sets long-term rate target in major policy overhaul -
Among the changes, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said it would make yield curve control a centerpiece of its new policy framework, by a seven-to-two vote. It said it would buy 10-year JGBs so that the yield would hover around zero percent.
The changes indicated the central bank's promised comprehensive review of the effectiveness of its policies was fruitful, and many of the new policies appeared to address critics' concerns about negative effects of the BOJ's aggressive easing measures.
The BOJ eliminated the maturity range for its Japan government bond purchases and it abandoned its target to increase the monetary base by 80 trillion yen a year, although the central bank said it currently plans to keep buying bonds so that the balance of its holdings increase by that amount.
It kept its deposit rate unchanged at negative 0.1 percent.
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USD/JPY M5: 134 pips price movement by Bank of Japan Policy Rate news event
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price broke 1.1150 support level to below for the primary bearish trend to be continuing: the price is on ranging within the following narrow support/resistance levels:
The descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be broken to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
- 1.1213 resistance level located near 100 SMA/200 SMA in the beginning of the bullish trend to be started, and
- 1.1124 support level located below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the beginning of the bearish trend to be resumed.
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for the bearish condition to be continuing with 1.1100 strong support level:
"There is not much to add as EUR spiked to a high of 1.1213 yesterday but eased off quickly to end near the day’s low. The outlook is still bearish but as highlighted in recent updates, any decline is expected to encounter solid support at 1.1100."