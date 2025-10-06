Press review - page 424
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Most likely scenario for S&P 500 H4 intra-day price (based on the article)
S&P 500 H4 intra-day price is located above Ichimoku cloud for the bullish breakout which was started in the beginning of this month for example: price broke Ichimoku cloud to above for the bullish reversal.
"The S&P 500 opened at a record high on Monday as oil prices rose and after Friday's stellar jobs report suggested strength in the U.S. economy, boosting appetite for risk."
"Oil rose 1.8 percent after a report in the Wall Street Journal last week that some OPEC members had called for a freeze in production."
"Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, led by a 0.96 percent rise in the energy sector."
"Oil majors Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N) rose about 0.6 percent and were the top drivers of the S&P."
The price was bounced from 2,182.50 resistance level to below for the ranging to be started within key narrow support/resistance levels:
Bearish reversal level at this timeframe is 2,160.25, and if the price breaks this level to below so the bearish reversal of the intra-day price movement will be started.
Most likely scenario for S&P 500 H4 intra-day price: 2,174.75 level will be broken to below and the correction will be started; if not so the price will be on bullish condition ranging within the levels.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: National Australia Bank Business Confidence and 25 pips range price movement
2016-08-09 01:30 GMT | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - NAB Business Confidence] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed businesses, excluding the farming industry.
==========
"Business sentiment has shown great resilience to external shocks in the July NAB Monthly Business Survey, with firms choosing to remain focussed on the positive trends within their own business. Despite the cacophony of events – including Brexit and the recent Federal election – that have posed a risk to market sentiment in the past month or so, firms are continuing to report positive levels of business confidence (albeit a little below average levels). The business confidence index eased slightly to +4 index points in July (from +5), which is modestly below the average of +6. The resilience of business confidence appears to stem largely from the fact that firms are still experiencing very elevated levels of business conditions – noting that the Survey was also conducted prior to the RBA recent decision to cut the cash rate 25bps."
==========
AUD/USD M5: 25 pips range price movement by National Australia Bank Business Confidence news event
AUD/USD Pivot Points Analysis - weekly ranging within yearly Central Pivot waiting for direction (adapted from the article)
W1 price is testing Central Pivot at 0.7497 to above for the second time to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. The nearest resistance levels are 0.7675/0.7834, and if the price breaks those levels to above so the price will finally be reversed to the primary bullish market condition, alternative - the price will be on ranging within the levels waiting for direction.
Trend:
Staying USD Bearish - Morgan Stanley (based on the article)
Dollar Index: ranging within 100 SMA/200 SMA for direction. The price is located within 100 SMA/200 SMA for the ranging condition waiting for direction.
EUR/USD: daily ranging for direction. The price is on ranging near 200 SMA waiting for the direction of the trend.
NZD/USD: unreasonable ranging. The pair is located to be above 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal on the bullish area of the chart. price is on ranging within key support/resistance levels for the bullish trend to be continuing or for the secondary correction to be started.
Quick Intra-Day Overview - S&P 500: bullish ranging within narrow levels for direction (adapted from the article)
H4 price is located babove Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: price is on ranging within the narrow s/r levels waiting for the bullish trend to be continuing or to the secondary correction to be started.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia Gov Stevens Speaks and 10 pips range price movement
2016-08-10 03:05 GMT | [AUD - RBA Gov Stevens Speaks]
[AUD - NAB Business Confidence] = The speech at the Anika Foundation Luncheon in Sydney.
==========
"To conclude, over the past decade and in a very volatile world, Australia has achieved the inflation target, avoided a major economic downturn, seen remarkably little variability in real economic activity in the face of enormous shocks, experienced a fairly low average rate of unemployment, and had a stable financial system as well"
"Looking ahead, challenges remain for Australia, not least sustaining a stronger growth outlook over the longer term. More than adjustments to interest rates will be needed to secure that."
==========
AUD/USD M5: 10 pips range price movement by Reserve Bank of Australia Gov Stevens Speaks news event
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bearish breakdown; daily ranging for direction
2016-08-10 14:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.1 million barrels from the previous week."
==========Crude Oil M5: intra-day breakdown with the bearish reversal. The price is breaking 100 SMA/200 SMA for the bearish reversal.
If the price breaks 45.08 resistance level on close M5 to above so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 44.45 support on close M5 bar so the intra-day bearish breakdown will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
==========Crude Oil Daily: ranging within 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal area for direction. The price is on bullish ranging condition located to be above 200 SMA and below 100 SMA on the ranging for direction.
If the price breaks 47.16 resistance on close daily bar so the primary bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 41.49 support level on close daily bar to below so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate and 155 pips range price movement
2016-08-10 21:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
"The Reserve Bank today reduced the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 2.0 percent."
"Global growth is below trend despite being supported by unprecedented levels of monetary stimulus. Significant surplus capacity remains across many economies and, along with low commodity prices, is suppressing global inflation. Some central banks have eased policy further since the June Monetary Policy Statement, and long-term interest rates are at record lows. The prospects for global growth and commodity prices remain uncertain. Political risks are also heightened."
"Weak global conditions and low interest rates relative to New Zealand are placing upward pressure on the New Zealand dollar exchange rate. The trade-weighted exchange rate is significantly higher than assumed in the June Statement. The high exchange rate is adding further pressure to the export and import-competing sectors and, together with low global inflation, is causing negative inflation in the tradables sector. This makes it difficult for the Bank to meet its inflation objective. A decline in the exchange rate is needed."
==========
NZD/USD M5: 155 pips range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is located above 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal area: the price is on bullish market condition for the secondary ranging within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
The bearish reversal level is 1.1058 support, and if the price breaks this level to below on close H4 bar so the reversal of the intra-day price movement from the bullish to the primary bearish market condition will be started.
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for EUR/USD to be continuing with the ranging condition with the trading within the channel of s/r levels:"While shorter-term momentum has improved considerably, it is not enough to suggest that the current neutral outlook for EUR has shifted to bullish. However, the immediate pressure is clearly on the upside and the current EUR strength could extend higher within these few days to test the top end of our expected sideway trading range at 1.1250. Overall, only a move back below 1.1100 would indicate that the immediate upward pressure has eased."
Technical Targets for USD/JPY by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bearish area of the chart for the ranging within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
Symmetric triangle pattern was fomed by the price to be crossed for the direction of the bearish trend to be continuing or the bullish reversal to be started.
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for USD/JPY to be continuing with the ranging condition:"The outlook for USD is viewed as neutral and we expect this pair to trade within a broad 100.50/102.80 range for now."